Andrea Cambiaso was only passing through in Turin last summer. Time to take the medical and talk to Allegri, who asked him for another season of experience on loan at Bologna. Even before declaring himself ready for his new adventure at Juventus (this time the coach informed him that he wants to keep him in the squad) the full-back born in 2000 was keen to thank Bologna, from “director Sartori to coach Mihajlovic who unfortunately passed away, to Mr. Motta. Especially at the beginning things didn’t go well and everyone helped me a lot”.

AMBIDEXTROUS — The ambidextrous full-back arrives “at Juve at the right time, last year I wasn’t ready yet”. And he says it with awareness because he made it all the way up in Italian football, starting from the D. “When I left the youth sector I was temperamentally fragile, climbing the categories was useful for me to make me hungry – he explains – I think sometimes young people do not play once they leave the youth sectors because they are not ready yet. Then everyone has their own path and I personally am proud of mine. Last year at Bologna it helped me a lot to play continuously, in the previous season at Genoa I had played less”. See also A2 license, motorbikes that can be ridden at 18 and the rules for the examination and weakening

STAY AT JUVE — Now Juve: “Allegri has had great champions, he can certainly help me grow further, I know that I have to improve a lot in defense – continues Cambiaso -. He asked me to express myself at my best and to help the team as much as possible, to be decisive with goals and assists. Who inspired me in my growth path? In the past I was an attacking midfielder, when I changed roles I followed Cancelo a lot”. With the number 27 shirt he will be available to play on the right or on the left, it doesn’t change much. It is the personality that stands out, it seems that of a player ready to carve out a prominent space for himself in the near future: “I hope to stay for a long time”. See also Gerardo Martino's 5 concerns with the Mexican National Team to face the United States