Juventus beat Hellas at the end of injury time and did not waste, at least for one night, the opportunity to overtake Inter at the top of the table. A kick from Cambiaso was decisive, after a post hit by Milik. Match full of episodes and protests: Kean, who started next to Vlahovic, had two goals disallowed, the first for a millimeter (really millimetre…) offside, the second for a swing (not to be punished) in midfield on Faraoni, before going to score with a header. The Bianconeri tried until the end and in the 97th minute they celebrated thanks to a tap in from Cambiaso.