The Bianconeri don’t waste the opportunity to overtake league leaders Inter, at least for one night
Juventus beat Hellas at the end of injury time and did not waste, at least for one night, the opportunity to overtake Inter at the top of the table. A kick from Cambiaso was decisive, after a post hit by Milik. Match full of episodes and protests: Kean, who started next to Vlahovic, had two goals disallowed, the first for a millimeter (really millimetre…) offside, the second for a swing (not to be punished) in midfield on Faraoni, before going to score with a header. The Bianconeri tried until the end and in the 97th minute they celebrated thanks to a tap in from Cambiaso.
Full service coming soon.
