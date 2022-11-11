The last game before the long world stop smiles at Empoli, who beat Cremonese 2-0 and arrives at the break with a reassuring margin of 10 points on the safety zone. On the other hand, Alvini’s team is in trouble (third from last with 7 points and no wins), which continues to have a major problem when it comes to football: they don’t score. Because in terms of the game Cremonese would have deserved at least the same, but partly for lack of incisiveness under the goal, partly for the umpteenth great evening of Vicario, she did not manage to score.

THE MATCH

Buonaiuto, who supports the always sterile Okereke in attack, immediately forces Vicario to make a double save. Empoli struggles to build, with Cremonese taking control of the midfield. The defenders don’t have the slightest problem against Lammers and Satriano, so the 0-0 at half-time goes very close to Cremonese. At half-time, Zanetti inserts Cambiaghi for Lammers, who takes 11 “to score. A misunderstanding between Ascacibar and Hendry facilitates the task of the attacker owned by Atalanta, who scores with a not very clean right foot. Cremonese could equalize with Sernicola’s right foot, well primed by Pickel, but Vicario feels no reason. Empoli’s best player repeats himself again on Okereke, then the Tuscans manage the final well. Marin hits the post, shortly after Parisi doubles after a rejection by Carnesecchi on Cambiaghi, even if the suspicion of a push on Zanimacchia remains, ending in the recovery with the pole of Dessers, emblem of a team at the height of Serie A but too sterile not to risk relegating.