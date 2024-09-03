Cambados must-sees: Albariño, kilometre zero of mussels, country houses and poets

In the heart of the Arosa estuary, Galicia displays one of its most dazzling jewels: Cambados. Capital of Albariño and kilometre zero of mussels, the superfood of the sea, its carefully preserved historic complex, its stately manor houses and its excellent gastronomy make this Pontevedra municipality located in the Val do Salnés one of the most attractive destinations in the Rías Baixas.

“The jar of roiba is passed from hand to hand of Albariño, and while the rain falls and the wind shakes the whole house (…)”. This is how Ramón Cabanillas, known as the Albariño wine, sang about it. Poet of Race and one of the most illustrious authors of Galician literature. Originally from Cambados, he used his poems to serve Galicianism. It is not surprising that the captivating beauty of this land bathed by the Arosa estuary, with its 230 square kilometers the largest in Galicia and Spain, It also inspired the verses of other illustrious writers such as Ramón María del Valle-Inclán, originally from Vilanova de Arousa, and Emilia Pardo Bazán. Cambados was declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 2001 and proudly boasts of being one of the most important wine regions in Spain.

The history of this region cannot be understood without its close connection with wines made from the white Albariño grape and its ancestral winemaking tradition linked to the Rías Baixas Denomination of Origin. Lovers of fresh, aromatic and fruity wines will need to spend hours exploring the 21 wineries that form part of the Cambados wine route, six of them within the town centre. A dream landscape dotted with vineyards and century-old wineries.

A person picks grapes from a vineyard during the harvest season, on September 8, 2023, in Cambados, Pontevedra. Elena Fernandez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

One of the oldest and most popular internationally is the Gerardo Mendez Wineryfounded in 1973 in the town of Meaño, Pontevedra. Its flagship product, Do Ferreiro Cepas Vellas, was the winery’s first white wine and one of the pioneers of the DO Rías Baixas, and came from an inimitable vineyard that is now more than 200 years old. In the words of Gerardo himself: “With old strains We have managed to rescue the pure essence of the old Albariño.” They currently have seven references. The winery, which was joined by his son Manuel, was one of the first to register with the Regulatory Council of the Rías Baixas Designation of Origin. In 2019, the magazine Wine & Spirits He classified it as one of the best in the world and the special gastro of The New York Times December 2023 included Do Ferreiro on the list of the best wines in the world.

Cambados tastes like the sea

The wine spirit and the taste for Galician gastronomy can be felt in every corner of this town with a long culinary tradition. On its main street, Calle Real, there are plenty of tapas bars and restaurants serving the typical octopus. the fairbraised scallops, scallops, cod, Padrón peppers, razor clams, oysters and exquisite garden produce, among many other delicacies. The Arosa estuary becomes a natural supermarket that supplies Cambadese people with fresh fish and seafood on a daily basis, especially scallops, as it is the only port in Galicia where the extraction of this precious mollusk is permitted. All this, washed down with excellent Albariños from the land, turns this territory of Pontevedra into a first-class gastronomic temple. Devotees of the god Bacchus have an annual appointment in the allegorical Albariño Festival, one of the oldest food and wine festivals in Spain (since 1953) that takes place the first weekend of August in this beautiful town in Pontevedra.

Another of Cambados’ star products is the mussel. This enclave is considered the zero kilometre of this superfood from the sea. Once again, the Arosa estuary is the supplier of this mollusc with excellent nutritional properties and with which a wide variety of irresistible dishes are prepared. In just a few kilocalories, it provides numerous quality proteins, all the essential amino acids, omega-3, vitamin B12 and is a source of minerals such as zinc, iron or selenium.