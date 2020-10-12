A picture is worth a thousand words, and a gesture too. And the one who had Camavinga after the France-Portugal dispute can speak clearly about his football preferences. The match ended 0-0 and Madrid’s intended midfielder did not even take the field. However, at the end of the match he looked for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has made history in Madrid (450 goals in 438 games for almost a decade), asked for his shirt with the seven and then proudly displayed it on social networks: I’m going to wash it, ”he wrote.

Something similar happens with Mbappé, that he had his room in the Monaco academy lined with photos of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the Real Madrid shirt. He was about to sign for the white team in the summer of 2017 but finally went to PSG … But it is back in the spotlight for 2021.

The photo shown by Camavinga on social networks also talks about what her preferences may be. Of course, his representative, Moussa Sissoko, has already sent the message to the Bernabéu that he was ready to sign for Real Madrid. But the crisis caused by the coronavirus ruined the operation. Juni Calafat, head of Scouting for the white entity, had been in charge of making the contacts.

Camavinga has a contract with Stade Rennes until June 2022. Next summer he will be in his last year of contract. The problem is that his football explosion is causing a real bid for him. In addition to PSG and Juventus, the interest of the Unided is new, which has put in place the mechanisms to sign him … And in that context, any sign in favor of Madrid is positive. And that shirt on the networks, it is.