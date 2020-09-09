Eduardo Camavinga will always remember September 8, 2020. The midfielder at the moment turned the youngest participant to play for the French nationwide workforce on this century and within the earliest since 1945, surpassing Maryan Wisniewski, who made his debut at 18 years and a couple of days in 1995, whereas the Rennes did at 17 years and 9 months.

Camavinga entered within the 63rd minute of the second half in France’s 4-2 win over Croatia. The Franco-Angolan, who obtained French nationality in November and days later was already making his debut with the French U21, changed Ngolo Kanté with 2-2 on the scoreboard. His first nice motion got here within the 67th minute, making a rare drive and ending the play with a great shot that Livakovic repelled.

Fast, crafty, serene and with lots of character, Eduardo Camavinga had a placid debut with the French workforce. The Rennes midfielder confirmed a number of weeks in the past that he’ll proceed this season in Ligue 1, with which he’ll play the group stage of the Champions League, earlier than leaving for a terrific workforce within the subsequent market, which could possibly be Actual Madrid.