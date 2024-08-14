The 2024/25 season has not even started for Real Madrid and they have already suffered their first loss. The worst predictions have been confirmed and Eduardo Camavinga will not be able to play against Atalanta tonight in the European Super Cup final and will also miss the first LaLiga matches.
The Frenchman was hit by his teammate Aurelién Tchouaméni and, after lying on the pitch for a few moments, Camavinga left the training session with obvious signs of pain.
What injury does Camavinga have?
After carrying out the corresponding medical tests, the white team has issued a statement through its official media informing of the extent of the French footballer’s injury: “Following the tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga, he has been diagnosed with a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in the left knee. Pending evolution.”
How long will Camavinga be out?
Real Madrid have not specified how long Camavinga will be out, but it is estimated that he will be sidelined for between 6 and 7 weeks.
Which matches will Camavinga miss with Real Madrid?
Camavinga is completely ruled out of the European Super Cup final and the first LaLiga match this Sunday in Mallorca.
If the 6 or 7 weeks of absence are confirmed, the Frenchman would be ready just in time for the game against Villarreal on October 6, the last before the international break. We will have to wait and see how the player develops and whether Madrid and Ancelotti decide to take a risk with him.
Camavinga is unlikely to make his debut for the Whites this season until the first international break is over and he would be ready to play on October 20 against Celta de Vigo.
In total, Camavinga would miss 12 games: the European Super Cup final against Atalanta, 9 league games and 2 Champions League games.
