If the 6 or 7 weeks of absence are confirmed, the Frenchman would be ready just in time for the game against Villarreal on October 6, the last before the international break. We will have to wait and see how the player develops and whether Madrid and Ancelotti decide to take a risk with him.

Camavinga is unlikely to make his debut for the Whites this season until the first international break is over and he would be ready to play on October 20 against Celta de Vigo.

In total, Camavinga would miss 12 games: the European Super Cup final against Atalanta, 9 league games and 2 Champions League games.