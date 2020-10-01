In the sixties and seventies, the Ferencvaros Hungarian was one of the strongest teams in Europe. Conquered the Fairs Cup in 1965 after defeating in the final the Juventus and was a finalist in the Recopa ten years later. In those years, he was a fixture in major European competitions and even had in his ranks Golden Ball from 1967, Florián Albert. With the global opening of football and the fall of the Iron Curtain, the club, like almost all clubs in Eastern Europe, its level decreased over the years until it lost all its international relevance. However, 25 years after his last appearance in the ChampionsToday the group stage of the top continental competition will be in the draw again. The return of an old rocker.

They will also be with Ferencvaros in Pot 4, almost by surprise and for the first time, the Basaksehir, dazzling Turkish league champion, the Kranodar Russian, the Midtjylland Danish and the Rennes of Camavinga, who is closely followed by Real Madrid and with whom he could cross in a most morbid confrontation.