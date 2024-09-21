

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid fans are eager for the return of French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (21 years old), who was injured since the beginning of the season, during a training session, before facing Atalanta in the European Super Cup, which Real won after winning 2-0.

The injury occurred to the feet of his teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, as a result of his strong tackle on his compatriot, which led to a sprain in the internal ligament of his left knee.

Camavinga did not play a single minute in the Spanish League “La Liga” matches, and since then he has created a huge void in the midfield, especially in light of the retirement of German star Toni Kroos, as the Frenchman often played as a substitute for him.

Camavinga spent a long period of nearly a month and a half in the club’s clinic due to this injury.

However, Italian Carlo Ancelotti announced the “good news” to Real Madrid fans when he stated during the press conference he held before facing Espanyol in the fifth round of the “La Liga” league, where he announced that Camavinga will participate in group training with the team, and it is likely that he will be ready to return to the stadiums next week.

Ancelotti confirmed that Camavinga is working hard to speed up his return, and said that he is a very important player for the team, and he can provide many solutions when he participates in the matches during the coming period.

Ancelotti’s statement did not only please Real Madrid, its fans and the player, but also pleased the technical staff of the French national team, led by Didier Deschamps, as they need the player’s efforts during the suspension of European leagues, on the occasion of the “international agenda” matches next October.

Camavinga’s screams when he was injured and fell to the ground stopped training and raised concerns among his teammates, especially his compatriot Tchouameni, who caused the injury, for fear that the injury was serious and would require surgical intervention.

