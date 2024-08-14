Eduardo Camavinga, who was set to start in Real Madrid’s European Super Cup final against Atalanta in Warsaw on Wednesday (21:00, Movistar), will miss the next month and a half of competition after being injured on Tuesday in the last training session before the match, at the National Stadium in the Polish capital. Madrid’s medical services have diagnosed him with “a sprain of the internal collateral ligament in his left knee”, which according to the club’s initial estimates means he will need between six and seven weeks out.

When the team had been working for about 40 minutes in the final training session for the final, a shout rang out in the stadium and Camavinga was left lying on the grass. During a move in the small-sided game that they were playing, Tchouameni had hit him and stepped on his left leg. His teammates came, Madrid’s doctors came, and the player ended up limping away from training and very angry. He already found himself out of the first game of the season, the first of the seven possible titles.

This Wednesday, with the diagnosis and the estimated time of absence, he wrote on his X account: “Deeply disappointed to suffer this injury and miss the start of the season. I will work hard to return soon. Thank you for all the messages of support during the last few hours, and I also want to wish the team the best for tonight’s game. Always thank God!”

If the prediction of six weeks out of action is fulfilled and Camavinga cannot play again until September 24, in addition to the European Super Cup, the player would miss the first six games of La Liga (Mallorca, Valladolid, Las Palmas, Betis, Real Sociedad and Español), the September international break and the first day of the Champions League, which is played between September 17 and 19. He would return for the seventh game of La Liga, against Alavés at the Bernabéu.

