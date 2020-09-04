Saturday, Eduardo Camavinga can continue breaking barriers with only 17 years. The midfielder has become one of the great sensations of European football, attracting the interest of big clubs, including Real Madrid and celebrating his great moment of form with his first call-up with the French team.

Camavinga can become the third youngest player to wear the Les Bleus colors against Sweden. The record for precocity is still held by Julien Verbrugghe, who at 16 years and 10 months made his debut in 1906. Eight years later, Maurice Gastiger, precisely a Rennes legend, came close to surpassing Verbrugghe, but fell six months away from the record.

At 17 years and 9 months, the Franco-Angolan midfielder could place himself on the podium in the history of the French national team, beating Rene Gerard, who, in 1932, with 17 years and 11 months, was established in the third position of youngest players to wear the “Tricolor”. Camavinga, who will not start against Sweden, could be the 48th player Deschamps has made his debut since taking the reins of the national team in 2012.