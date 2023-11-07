Real Madrid have announced that Eduardo Camavinga has signed a new contract with the club until 2029.
90min revealed in early October that Madrid had agreed contract extensions with Camavinga and his midfield partner Federico Valverde, with the club focusing on tying down its most valuable assets to new long-term deals.
Brazilian forwards Vinicius Júnior and Rodrygo have recently signed new contracts at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Camavinga has done the same by signing a six-year deal in the Spanish capital.
Real Madrid released a statement this Tuesday: “Real Madrid CF and Camavinga have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which remains linked to the club until June 30, 2029.
Camavinga arrived at Real Madrid in 2021, at only 18 years old, and in his first two seasons he has won 6 titles: 1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 1 League, 1 Copa del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup . At only 20 years old, he has already played 114 games defending the Real Madrid shirt. He was nominated for the Golden Boy in 2021 and 2022, and for the Kopa Trophy in 2022 and 2023.”
Camavinga has been one of Carlo Ancelotti’s most reliable players since he arrived at Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021. His versatility and reliability have made him a meme in Spain, where he is considered a hero capable of doing anything task that is requested.
As we said last month, the new contract Fede Valverde It is already agreed and will be announced this week. We can also confirm that the conditions have just been closed with Eder Militaoalthough as they have done with all recent contracts, we do not know when Militao’s will be confirmed, but it should be this month.
#Camavinga #renews #Real #Madrid #Fede #Valverde #Militao