Eduardo Camavinga has become one of the main protagonists of the end of the market. The midfielder signed for Real Madrid on Tuesday and today he scored one of the three goals in the victory of France U21 vs. North Macedonia. At a press conference, the Franco-Angolan responded to ACE and he assured that he had a dream to play for Real Madrid since he was little.

“Yes, my dream has always been to play for Real Madrid. It is that of any player. I am very happy to have fulfilled my dream”, assured the midfielder when asked by Real Madrid. What’s more, Camavinga He confessed that something spectacular is expected from playing with an audience at the Santiago Bernabéu: “I expect an impressive stadium,” he stressed.

The midfielder played a great game for the U21 against North Macedonia and was one of the most outstanding players of the team he coaches Sylvain Ripoll. His signing for Real Madrid has meant a radical turn in the player’s life, who did not expect to go out during the last hours of the market to the white set.