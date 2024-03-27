The March national team break has come to an end, and at Real Madrid there have been lights and shadows. Apart from Thibaut Courtois, who was injured again in training, the negative news about this break for the white team has been carried out by Eduardo Camavinga.
The midfielder was unable to complete the friendly match between France and Chile, and in the 43rd minute of the first half he was substituted from the field after suffering a sprain in his foot, and left the field limping and with obvious signs of discomfort.
“Our doctors are in contact with him and with the French doctors. In principle it is a sprain of the left ankle. Until tomorrow the true extent and the Club's own estimate will not be known. He will undergo tests in the afternoon in Valdebebas” . Real Madrid reported on Tuesday night.
The player is already in Madrid where he has undergone the corresponding medical tests that have determined the extent of the injury, and only suffers a very slight sprain in his left ankle without breaking it.
Ancelotti and Real Madrid can breathe easy as the Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City in early April is on the horizon. However, according to several media outlets, the player would be available for the Whites' next match, which will be this Sunday, March 31, against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Thus, of the 14 Real Madrid players who left with their respective national teams during the international break, all have returned fit and are available to prepare for that LaLiga match against the lions.
