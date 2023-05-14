Camavinga received a harsh tackle in the final minutes of the match against Getafe for which he had to ask for a change and leave the Santiago Bernabéu pitch lame. Eduardo, with a lot of education, at the end of the game jumped back onto the green to ask Juan Iglesias for an explanation for the mistimed kick, knowing that on Wednesday they will visit the Etihad Stadium.
What injury is he suffering?
There is no medical report of the injury. What could be seen in the images was that Camavinga suffered a strange sprain in his knee, in addition to the blow. Nothing more has been known since then. We saw Eduardo with ice on his knee and limping after the game. In addition, we have also been able to learn that at the end of the game he left the stadium with a white bandage on his knee but with a smile on his face.
How long can your injury last?
In principle it should not be a long injury. The plan that Ancelotti is considering, as he commented at the press conference, is that Eduardo will rest on his day off like the rest of his teammates and, on Monday, he will return to the routine with the group. It shouldn’t be an injury of more than two days.
Is your presence in danger against Manchester City?
Not at the beginning. Real Madrid faces the duel of the Champions League semifinals against the ”Skyblues” with Camavinga as the starter. He is one of the key pieces for Real Madrid this season and a player of this importance cannot miss a game of this caliber. Ancelotti confessed that he is young and that being hit he will have a quick recovery.
Real Madrid plays its season in a single game next Wednesday. In case of defeat we can talk about having been a very discreet season for the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. There is much more at stake than the pass to a final.
