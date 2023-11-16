The bad news continues to reach Real Madrid and that is that a new injury plagues the Real Madrid squad, first it was Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, passing through Arda Güler and her numerous relapses and then Tchouaméni, Kepa, Bellingham were injured and now the young French midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga.
Below we will show you all the necessary details about the injury of the Real Madrid all-purpose player.
What injury does Eduardo Camavinga have?
The well-known “FIFA virus” has attacked again and this time the victim has been Real Madrid, which in the middle of this national team break has had to see one of its players leave with his national team injured. Eduardo Camavinga was in Clairefontaine training with France when the alarms went off in the middle of the exercise. The Real Madrid player was unable to finish training after a chance collision with his right knee and had to retire. At the time of leaving the field, the player left on his own feet and it seemed that it was going to be lighter than what he ultimately was. After all the relevant tests, the French Football Federation has ruled that the player suffers from a knee sprain that will keep him off the field for around eight weeks.
What games will Camavinga miss due to the injury?
In these two months in which Camavinga will be in dry dock, he will miss a total of seven matches, including two UEFA Champions League matches. Of these matches, four matches will be away from home and the other three will be at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Camavinga is Real Madrid’s all-rounder, he can play both as a left back and as a midfielder, currently with Mendy’s recovery and Tchouaméni’s injury he was being the pivot of the Viking club.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
December 2
|
The league
|
Betis
|
December 9
|
The league
|
Union Berlin
|
December 12th
|
UCL
|
Villarreal
|
December 17
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
December 20th
|
The league
