As he digests the bad start of Les Bleuets in the European Under-21 Championship (the French team could not beat Denmark and lost by the minimum in their debut in the competition), Eduardo Camavinga does not forget the other front that he has in French lands: his departure from Rennes. And there is only one way in his mind: Real Madrid, where he hopes to meet Zinedine Zidane, the French legend and current coach of the Whites. Camavinga has it clear from the moment he learned that Zizou had seen his deployment a year and a half ago, in August 2019, in a match against PSG, in which the young Eduardo, just 17 years old, led his team to a victory against the almighty Parisian entity (2-1, with his assistance in the second goal of the locals).

Since then, the relationship between the player and the coach has grown to such an extent that Camavinga only thinks about leaving this next summer with the Whites as the final goal. His desire to work with Zidane is the reason that led him to make this decision. He thinks that he is still young and that he still has a long way to go, but that this transit would be much faster if he does it with Zidane, although he is also aware that doors cannot be closed: Chelsea, Manchester United , and of course, PSG himself, stalk his movements. The problem that could arise is whether he would come to Madrid if Zidane is no longer the white coach. Despite the fact that he has a contract until 2022, the coach has already been warning since January that he could not occupy the Madrid bench next season … although he has not missed the train of greatly appreciating the work that his compatriot does: “He’s a good player, he’s young and has a future. But I’m not going to say anything else, he’s not our player”said the French coach at the press conference prior to the match against Elche a couple of weeks ago.

This month of March is being difficult for Camavinga. At the beginning of the month, his mentor and the coach who made him debut in the Rennes first team, Julien Stéphan, resigned. as the maximum responsible from the whole Breton, which has turned their situation around. With a contract until 2022, the talented midfielder prefers to leave now than wait a year. Represented by Jonathan Barnett (He has already warned that his transfer will be expensive) the same one who directs the reins of Gareth Bale, begins to lay the foundations of a future negotiation. In this aspect it collides with the interests of the owner of the set rennais, It is the Pinault family, one of the wealthiest dynasties in the French country. The owner, François-Henri Pinault, was born in that city in 1962… It won’t be for money. But The bad results of this campaign (it is quite difficult to get into the positions that give access to European competitions: it is 15 points behind Monaco, fourth) may make that option vary.

But everything happens because of the continuity of Zidane on the Madrid bench. If he continues, Camavinga would have a great percentage of chances of landing in the white team. Meanwhile, wait for the turn of the second game of the French in the European Under-21. He wants to reverse the defeat of the first game by a win against Russia. Then there will be time to think about a future at Madrid … at the hands of Zidane. Without Marseille, it would be more complicated.