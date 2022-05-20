As much as it was said, there was no rehearsal possible for Paris. The semi-friendly character of the match was guessed from the first possession in a relaxed night and destined to past and future recognition. There was no reluctance from Madrid or Betis, but continuity was haggled and both teams dedicated themselves to sporadic flashes, among which Vinicius’s artistry stood out. But even so, despite the fact that Ancelotti has already made it clear that he has decided the eleven for the final, the meeting served to reinforce the footprint of Valverde and Camavinga. The first seems to be a starter, but not the second, doomed to have to wait on the bench. The entry of both after the break instead of Casemiro and Kroos reversed the regrettable trend of the clash and gave Madrid another air. They mark the times with their physical imprint. His presence energized the game and delayed Betis for a simple matter of energy. It allowed him to steal Madrid higher, hit the wings more frequently and provide more security in the withdrawal against the dangerous football of Canales, Fekir and Juanmi between the lines, although Camavinga was disconnected at the end in Joaquín’s clear opportunity.

The contribution of Valverde and Camavinga, which decreased with the carousel of later changes, offers Ancelotti alternatives that bid to be the initials. It is true that the performance of both in the European qualifiers always rose when the legs of the rivals were tired. Hence, it seems likely that Ancelotti will delay the presence of the French player in Paris. Although there is always the danger, more so given the usual deployment of Klopp’s team, that it will be too late. Not because of what they did against Betis, but because of what they did before, Valverde and Camavinga deserve a place against Liverpool. Your credentials are there.

a second is a lot

Casemiro took a long time to release the ball before the Verdiblanca pressure and created a dangerous play facing Courtois’s goal. Against Liverpool these kinds of mistakes will be of the utmost gravity.