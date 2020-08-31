Eduardo Camavinga (Miconge, 17 years old) has lived one of the most glorious weeks of his football career. The pearl of Rennes, in just a few days, has been called up for the first time for the absolute of France -Entering the loss of Pogba, positive for coronavirus- and has scored one of the best goals of his entire career to give the victory to Rennes against Montpellier. He is called to be a star of the future, but he seems determined to be one of the present.

On August 27, the bomb exploded: Camavinga was quoted by Deschamps for the matches that the French team will face with Sweden (September 5, 8:45 PM) and Croatia (September 8, 8:45 PM). They are matches corresponding to the group stage of the Nations League, that is, official. He was going to go with the U21, but at only 17 years and nine months he can become the youngest player to make his senior debut if he has minutes, surpassing Maryan Wisniewski (debuted at 18 years and two months; the second youngest is Kylian Mbappé, who debuted at 18 years and three months).

It was difficult for the week to improve, but it did. On Saturday, August 29, he covered a large part of the covers of the score one of the best goals of his entire career (You can see Camavinga’s goal by clicking here) to give Rennes victory against Montpellier in the Ligue 1 match. The midfielder made a waste of physique and arrival to catch the ball, dribble with a bicycle and take a powerful left-foot to the long post.

Valued at 37.50 million

At 17, he is considered one of the great pearls of world football. Real Madrid follows him closely, being one of the most powerful candidates in the bid, which seems high. It is valued at 37.50 million according to Transfermarkt, He can play both as a pivot and a midfielder, he is left-handed and measures 1.82 meters. Despite the fact that by age, his muscular development is not complete yet, he is already a marvel in this facet.

He has a contract with Rennes until 2022 And although everything seemed to indicate that it would come out this year, the economic crisis of the coronavirus has not allowed the big clubs to make heavy disbursements, so the player he will stay one more year at Rennes and play the Champions League, as confirmed by his coach and his sports director. But next year will be a crucial moment: he will only have one year left on his contract and they must renew or sell you if they don’t want it to end up free. It will be the moment of the bid.