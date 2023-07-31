The Mexican José de Jesús ‘Camarón’ Rodríguez achieved his second crown this Sunday in the Colombian Golf Open, in which the youthful María José Marín achieved a wide victory among the ladies. Interestingly, the two winners come from winning gold at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Rodríguez, who had already won the tournament in 2017 at the Guaymaral club in Bogotá, had been building a wide advantage since day one and left victory well on track on Saturday, when he broke the court record of the Club Campestre de Pereira: 61 strokes ( -10).

The ‘Shrimp’ had the luxury of not having a good closing round: 74 shots (+3). But what he brought from the first three rounds was enough to win by far: 268 hits (-16) and a four stroke lead over the Peruvian Julián Perico and Ómar Libardo Beltrán (Serrezuela).

“I am very happy to be back in Colombia. The people treated me wonderfully. Grateful to the Colombian Federation for inviting me, for me playing an Open is very important. There were several weeks of this Open, I was surprised at how good the things. They were several weeks and the important thing is that they played from the children to the seniors”, said the Mexican.

Majo Marín, overwhelming

For her part, María José Marín (Farallones) dominated the female category in such a way that she made her forget that her first round was not so good. Majo closed the tournament with a round of 69 shots, two under par, and accumulated 277 (-7) in the four days of the contest.

Marín took 11 strokes from his escort, Sofía Torres (Military), and 15 from the third, María Alejandra Hoyos (Campestre de Pereira).

“This week was special. This is my last tournament in Colombia before going to college. Very happy to have won it after such a turbulent first day. This stage is going to be different, with a more demanding level,” declared the champion .

A machine! @majomarinn added a new victory, this time in the 75th edition of the Colombian Open, after another round under par and being the only one, on Sunday, that signed a card with red numbers. What player do they take? @RazorbackWGolf https://t.co/n3Pd07dqAe – Golf Nation (@GolfNation) July 30, 2023

Carlos Ardila (Tennis Golf) was the best fan of the tournament: he was fourth in the general table. He hit 275 (-9) and beat the experienced Manuel José Merizalde by eight.

