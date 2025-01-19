Camarón, Morente and the pouting at dawn: “El Candela was a recipient of the energies that were brewing in Madrid flamenco”

“Madrid was very much Madrid and Madrid flamenco is a character.” Pablo Tortosa, founder of the Peña Chaquetón, thus describes the scene and the essence of what he considers the golden age of flameco Madrid. He talks about the decades of the seventies, eighties and nineties to explain that “in Madrid all the schools have come together, that is the richness of its flamenco.” Also about “some years in which musicians encountered people’s problems.”

Soleá Morente: “It is very difficult to be listened to when the money always goes to the same styles”

La Peña Chaquetón began its journey in 1982 at the same time as El Candela, in fact they began sharing premises, until disagreements between Tortosa and Miguel Aguilera (known as Miguel Candela) made them part ways. But despite the breakup, the journalist and writer Jacobo Rivero chooses the figure of Tortosa and the history of the flamenco club that he promoted to begin to build the genealogy of El Candela. Maybe because his essay Candle. Social memory of a flamenco Madrid (Altamarea Editions)which is published on January 22, is not so much a story of the legendary venue now resurrected. It is rather a dissection, through dozens of testimonies, about the ways of feeling flamenco and life together.

“El Candela is a perch, a receiver of the energies that were brewing in Madrid flamenco,” explains Rivero in his relaxed conversation with Somos Lavapiés. “Other things were happening, and not just in venues like Casa Patas, filled with flamenco.” Its rigorous and detailed compilation covers singing, dancing and playing. It goes from the Amor de Dios dance school to the experience of the squatted social center Minuesa or the union contributions of many cantaores. From the Pedro de Miguel guitar shop to El Flamenco Vive, a project that is both a record store and a workshop for the repair and sale of flamenco footwear. It draws “an atmosphere that has to do with the Madrid of Lavapiés and specifically El Rastro, but also with a peripheral Madrid.” There is his description of the particularities of the Caño Roto sound, the town run by Carabanchel and a mecca of Madrid flamenco guitar.

A compendium with anecdotes from the 40 years of El Candela would be enough for one and many books, but that is not what this one intends. And a few wonderful ones appear between visits from personalities of the stature of Pedro Almodóvar, Joaquín Sabina, Slash or Pina Bausch. In its role as a space to promote artists and groups that include El Cigala, Tomasito, Ketama or La Barbería del Sur. On legendary nights with legends like Camarón de la Isla, Paco de Lucía, Lola Flores, La Tati or Carmen Linares. In eternal dawns with pouting at the light of day. And in one of the links that sustained everything until the death of Miguel Candela in 2008: the one he created with that great flamenco avant-garde who was Enrique Morente.





And even with all that universe enclosed in a few square meters, Rivero talks about “getting El Candela out of El Candela.” Because the bar and the mythical cave on the ground floor had an echo that went beyond that corner of Olmo and Olivar streets: “It was a place of reference, and precisely for that reason it had life beyond its walls.” There is the passage in the flamenco days of Os Xoves de Códax, in the province of Pontevedra, where the author talks with Estrella Morente, Package or Josemi Carmona about what a bar located hundreds of kilometers from the place where they meet meant. Or the conversation with Israel Fernández and the Madrid player Antonio “El Relojero” about the past, present and future of flamenco at the Peña La Platería in Granada.

The diverse flamenco scene in the Madrid of the scene (in plural and without capital letters)

This story of knowledge and experiences woven together in boiling water is reminiscent of the well-known Madrid Movida, which it also develops in parallel to the first bars of El Candela. In his book Rivero talks about a “flamenco movement”, which “is as important as any other”. Because from his point of view “only one part, one of the moves, has been canonized.” He states that in reality “everything was intertwined, the movement is neither more nor less than the fact that each day x movement happened in x place.”

Rivero brings this defense of heterogeneity to the situation and character of Lavapiés: “The neighborhood is now becoming folkloric, alternative is sold with that word that I hate, Lavapi. But it is a traditional neighborhood and at the same time a product of emigration, at first mainly from Extremadura or Andalusia and now very diverse, from very distant points. For me it was important that the book was also a vindication of the history of the neighborhood and the community.”

It was emigration that brought together two native Granada natives like Enrique Morente and Miguel Candela. And it was a key factor in helping Madrid become a creative and sociocultural hotbed for flamenco. In this sense, Candle It opens with a prologue by musicologist Pedro Lópeh, which is a vindication of the capital’s role in the history of flamenco. He states that “in the last decade it has been used again viciously to feed identities, narcissisms and various essences”, in a process that “aims to steal the Meseta from the singing and the singing from the Meseta, Castilla, Despeñaperros Norte, Europe or as we want to call him.”

Rivero agrees with a prologue that he describes as “spectacular.” He considers that “the political debate that seems to want to confront Madrid and Andalusia over flamenco is Manichaean,” an issue that “flamenco artists don’t even consider.” “They are people who have arrived at the Rastro or Carabanchel from Málaga, Jerez, Écija, Huelva or Badajoz and have contaminated (in the best sense of the word) their trajectories and their knowledge,” he continues. He mentions that the most significant change in Madrid is that flamenco is no longer so linked to the family environment, it takes on a tone closer to social life, but he does not believe in “the battles over the denomination of origin.”

The author of They say Garibaldi has died (Lengua de Trapo, 2023) does glimpse other discussions that are more entrenched in the soul of flamenco: “There is the issue of whether dance is always subordinated to singing, or if, on the contrary, it has value in itself. Then purism, the great flamenco debate, which can sometimes lead to acrimonious positions that are a bit useless. I was interested in bringing together debates that sometimes seem insurmountable through different positions with which, from the dissent between them, the reader forms his or her own opinion.” One of the most illuminating examples has as its protagonist (as usual) the album Omega (1996), by Enrique Morente and the rock band Lagartija Nick. “Tortosa is not interested, while Israel says that he respects everything that comes from a teacher like Morente,” says Rivero.

Candle, ashes and a fanned flame

This is not only a story about El Candela, but among other things it is also that. Before the reopening on January 5, the 40 years of El Candela between the inauguration in 1982 and the regretted closure in 2022 They left two well-differentiated stages. The gap occurred in 2008, with the death of Miguel: “It marks everything, then it became a shadow of what it was.” In fact, the book barely delves into the last 14 years of the venue, although Jacobo Rivero mentions that in 2020 (just a month before the pandemic) a tribute to Morente left indelible moments with Rafael Riqueni playing.

“The story of El Candela is in the end that of two friends who come to Madrid from Granada. By chance, one of them ends up opening a flamenco bar and the other, who manages to manage several jobs, takes it as a place of continuous assistance. The latter was Morente, of course, who with his open mentality gave El Candela a lot of personality.” The singer died in 2010, just two years after the man who was his compadre in so many battles. The exciting and emotional testimony of Rosa Aguilera, Miguel’s sister, reflects the strength and legacy that that connection left.

In addition to this friendship, if something characterized El Candela (and according to Rivero, Madrid flamenco in general) it was its contribution as an improvised and nocturnal school for flamenco guitar. The close link of the capital with the development of the instrument cannot be dissociated from a totemic figure like Ramón Montoya, but the guitar found its home in El Candela thanks to guitarists like Gerardo Núñez or Juan José Suárez “Paquete”. Manolo Sanlúcar also left nights to remember at the Lavapiés bar. Rivero believes that “the open and cosmopolitan look of El Candela is impregnated in the way they all play.”

The book’s only mention of the return of the most iconic cave of Madrid flamenco, in the first pages, suggests certain suspicions on the part of its author. Logical, in the face of a gentrifying process that he believes destroys commerce, life and the essence of the center of Madrid. It has happened, he points out, even in bars that managed to escape closure (he cites El Palentino on Pez Street, which “has nothing to do with the previous model despite what they promised”).

However, after a couple of visits, Rivero admits that this revived Candela “is better than I thought.” “It is not the same, but it is clear that the people who have opened it are sensitive to the testimony of an era that they inherit. In these times when everything changes it is almost a miracle,” he says.

Because the founder of the defunct public radio station of the Madrid City Council M21 does not want to give in to nostalgia. There is the conversation with Israel Fernández and the mentions of Ezequiel Benítez, Ángeles Toledano, Javier Ochando “El Cuchillero” or the Festival Fiebre del Cante de Espiel (Córdoba). “You don’t have to idealize the past, there is a present that is being lived,” he remarks. It remains to be seen, to be heard, if the new Candela is also a speaker and refuge for that future.