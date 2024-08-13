Near the town of Aigues Mortes, in the French Camargue region, flamingos move about, getting their pink color from microscopic shrimp that turn the salt pans pink, but the reason for this color is not limited to shrimp alone.

The pink color of the water comes from a pink algae of the species Duanaliella Salina. This type of algae is the main source of food for a type of crustacean, a small shrimp called Artemisia salina. However, this shrimp can only survive in salt water. But once the water reaches a certain level of salinity, or becomes too salty for the shrimp, they cannot survive. This means that the pink algae will spread abundantly, and they no longer have predators to keep their numbers down. As a result, the water takes on a deep pink color due to the presence of the algae in abundance.

The Camargue salt marshes in southern France, including the pink-water marshes of the medieval town of Aigues-Mortes, lie between the sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea near Montpellier to the west and the Rhône River to the east. The Camargue has a thriving salt-making industry, due to the very high presence of natural salt in the soil.

Among the pink marshes of the Camargue, horses, bulls and birds of all kinds live, and the place is characterised by a landscape shaped by the continuous movement of water through the tides.

