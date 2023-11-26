Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The boy, Francesco Camarda, the Italian AC Milan striker, became the youngest player to participate in a “Serie A” match, as he was pushed by coach Stefano Pioli in the 83rd minute of the team’s match against Fiorentina in “Round 13”, and he was 15 years, 8 months and 15 days old.

Pioli was forced to include the “little boy”, due to the injury of a number of offensive line players, while the team was ahead with a goal from a penalty kick scored by French full-back Theo Hernandez in the last minute of the first half.

Camarda thus surpassed Wisdam Emi, the Bologna player, who participated for the first time in the Italian League at the age of 15 years, 9 months, and one day, and Amadeo Amedi, the Roma player, “15 years, 9 months, and 5 days.”

Camarda drew attention to himself, as he shined in the club’s under-19 youth team, and this season he scored 3 goals, including a wonderful goal with a “double back kick” against the French youth team of Paris Saint-Germain.

Pioli praised this young boy during his press conference, saying: Talent has no age, and it is possible for the future and fate of any player to be determined by opportunities, and we are nurturing him during his football career with us, and in any case he is a calm person, and does not rush the opportunity, because he is still a boy. Young, but at the same time he has a mature personality.

He added: I am happy to have him with us, and he is able to help us when needed, and he has worked well on himself in recent days.

Pioli admitted that he included him in the Fiorentina match, in order to give him confidence in himself and his capabilities, whether he played after that or not.

Milan achieved a difficult victory over Fiorentina 1-0, even though Giuseppe Meazza was playing at its stadium in San Siro and among its fans, thus raising its score to 26 points in third place.