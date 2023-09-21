Camarda scored twice with Newcastle in the 4-0 defeat of Milan in the Youth League

Francesco Camarda has long been considered predestined. The striker born in 2008 is barely 15 years old, but for some time we have been talking about him for the bunch of goals he scores in youth teams (in 2022 he won the Under15 championship with 22 goals in 25 games, last year he scored 22 in 18 with the Under17s), which they led us to forge ahead, already winning the shirt of the Primavera team. And as if the start of the season wasn’t enough he has already been superlative with lots of double against Newcastle in the Youth League (the Under-19 Champions).



Milan won 4-0 and baby Camarda scored first with a coolly converted penalty and then with an insertion into the area between the English centre-backs as a great striker (the goals of 2 and 3-0 respectively) and on an assist from Filippo Scotti (great action in 2006, coast to coast and then he goes to catch his teammate well): for him the pride of being the youngest Italian to score in the European youth competition. Without forgetting that in September he already ‘stamped’ in spring championship (closes the match in Milan’s 0-2 with an ‘Inzaghi-like’ feat on the Sassuolo pitch) and also 3 goals with the Italian Under 17 national team (goal for Denmark and a brace for Germany with an assist). The Rossoneri club is pampering a golden boy who is working very well, step by step.

Camarda, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund on the jewel of Milan

But Francesco Camarda’s exploits have not escaped the attention of Europe’s top clubs: many follow him with Guardiola’s Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the front row. However, Milan is not afraid of losing him and when the Rossoneri striker completes his birthday on 10 March 2024 16 years will make him sign a three-year contract (the maximum allowed by federal regulations), knowing full well that Francesco’s great dream is to become the Devil’s star in the future. Meanwhile, in the summer Stefano Pioli already gave him the joy of being called up to the first team in the pre-season friendly against Trento.

