Víctor Camarasa went through the microphones of Radio Betis to relate the keys to his role in the Verdiblanco team. He was one of the discards on Pellegrini’s list for the Europa League and he did not hesitate to give his vision on this reality: “Just yesterday I spoke with the coach and with Antonio Cordón about it. I want to play, be available for everything, but you have to be sensible and I come from a year of injuries. Hopefully I can be after the group stage. Sometimes we are selfish, but we must be honest. They will surely give me the opportunity to play in Europe with Betis. “

He returned to Real Madrid after many months of absence: “I did not expect it, nor was I almost warmed up. I wanted it so much that I did not think further, I just wanted to enjoy and help the team. There are many people who have helped me, the family is always there and many have helped me. It was so much easier with them. Thirteen months? I think the injury gave me a lot as a person, I see some things differently. We are privileged, we cannot allow ourselves to be unmotivated. “

Transfer market: “Players of a lot of quality and a lot of experience arrived, I think we have a good campaign. We go to the break with a bad feeling because we only get two points. You have to see the positive side, come back stronger from the break and add three at a time. We always want to win, but it turned out like this. This is not how it starts but how it ends. You have to trust the team and the club. “