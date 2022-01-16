Victor Camarasa, Betis midfielder, expressed his discomfort on social networks over the vandalism that suspended the Betis-Sevilla Cup, but also stated that “everyone” had heard Julen Lopetegui incite Joan Jordán to “become dizzy and throw himself on the ground”.

“Embarrassing and unjustifiable the action of someone who does not represent our fans. I hope that Joan Jordan is fine, although we have all heard (including the 4th referee) how her coach encouraged her to “get dizzy and throw herself on the ground“, the Valencian wrote on Twitter accompanied by a video.

Later, Camarasa wrote another tweet to qualify: “With this tweet I’m not saying that Joan is faking or simulating, I’m just telling what has been heard in the field.”

Juan Miranda, for his part, attaches the same video and goes along the same lines as his partner: “I completely condemn what happened in the stands, and I hope Jordan is okay. We have all heard how your coach encouraged you to throw yourself and get dizzy, they knew what they were doingTello continues the speech: “In the first place I want to express my total rejection of any act of violence, the attitude of this ‘individual’ does not represent our fans. On the other hand, those of us who were on the pitch have been witnesses at all times of what he has sought the rival; DO NOT PLAY”. The Betis player published two more messages. One of them with a video of Lopetegui talking to the midfielder and the text: “The images speak for themselves…” and another of Jordán touching his face: “Minutes after the attack and prior to the suspension of the match”. It should be noted that the Seville club’s midfielder was taken to the hospital after the final suspension of the match. Sevilla communicated Jordán’s condition in a statement: “The final diagnosis is head trauma and the player will remain under home observation until a minimum period of 24 hours without alarm symptoms.

The messages on Twitter continued with Borja Iglesias and Willian José. Both Green and White strikers gave their opinion with responses to the words of Tello (“Minutes after the attack and prior to the suspension of the game”) and the video of Jordán touching his face. The Spanish striker threw irony: “It’s just that blows to the face make you dizzy”. Given what he got the answer from Curro Sanchez, Almería player and former Sevilla footballer: “Why don’t you post a tweet condemning that act of a fan who destroys many people’s illusion of experiencing a Borja Iglesias derby? Less firewood and more wisdom”. While the Brazilian attacker quoted the message from Tello dedicated to Jordán and accompanied by seven emoticons with the face of a clown.