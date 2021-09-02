Betis made their list of numbers official for next season and also announced the so-called A list for their participation in the Europa League. Manuel Pellegrino was obliged to do some sort of screening by having 28 pieces on the squad and the absences are Joel Robles, Sabaly and Víctor Camarasa. The case of the center midfielder is particularly surprising, who in principle will only participate in LaLiga after recovering from his ligament injury that kept him off the pitch throughout last season.

The Joel and Sabaly cases were more anticipated. The goalkeeper, third in contention after Rui Silva and Claudio Bravo, stayed in Heliópolis despite knowing that the competition left him in a secondary step for Manuel Pellegrini in this campaign. The right-handed side, meanwhile, is injured for a period of about four months and would not arrive in time for the dispute of this first phase of the European competition. In this list A is not Lainez, since the Mexican will be present in list B by complying with the requirements demanded by UEFA for it.

Betis begins its journey through Europe on September 16 with a visit to Benito Villamarín of Celtic de Glasgow. It will be an added challenge for Manuel Pellegrini’s project, who has his assets already prepared for the competition after the arrival of the last reinforcements and who hopes that Antonio Cordón’s planning will be sufficient for the objectives to be viable in this continental adventure as well.