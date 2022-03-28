There collection of satellite data for research is now a group effort thanks to theCamaliot app specially developed for Android device usersbut who is Camaliot?

Camaliot is a campaign funded by the European Space Agency and its first project focuses on making smartphone owners around the world part of a project that can help improve weather forecasting using your phone’s GPS receiver.

The Camaliot app, available for the download hereworks on devices with Android version 7.0 or later that support satellite navigation, but how does the latter work?

The way in which satellite navigation works is very simple, in fact the phones or other receivers look for signals from a network of satellites that maintain a fixed orbit, after which they send messages with the time and their position and, once received, phones note how long each message takes to arrive, then use that data to figure out where they are on Earth.

Researchers think of be able to use satellite signals to get more information about the atmospherefor example, the amount of water vapor in the latter can affect how a satellite signal travels through the air to something like a telephone.

The app collects information to monitor the signal strength, the distance between the satellite and the phone in use and the phase of the satellite carrier, as described in the Camaliot FAQFurthermore, with a sufficient amount of data collected from around the world, researchers can theoretically combine it with existing weather readings to measure long-term trends in water vapor.

Long-term projects with the Camaliot app

Scientists involved in the Camaliot app hope to use that data to inform weather forecasting models with machine learning.

In theory they could too track changes in the earth’s ionospherethe part of the atmosphere near space, furthermore the creation of better ionospheric forecasts could be relevant for the space time monitoring and could possibly make global navigation satellite systems more accurate (GNSS) taking into account events such as geomagnetic storms.

The Camaliot app could eventually expand to include more attempts at large-scale data collection using sensors in connected home devices “Internet of Things”.

“We were inspired by the famous SETI @ Home initiative, in which domestic laptops help to look for signs of extraterrestrial life”

stated in a press release Vicente Navarroa ESA’s navigation engineer.

The Camaliot app project aims to collect information from all over the world and from different constellations of satellites, also because there are different constellations of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) such as the United States Global Positioning System (GPS), the GLONASS Russianthe Chinese Beidou or the Galileo of the EUwhile Japan and India also manage smaller regional constellations.

An FCC order in 2018 allowed multiple devices to use GPS and Galileo signals together for greater location accuracy.

While older Android phones can participate in this project, the Camaliot app project lists more than 50 new models with dual frequency receivers, which can simultaneously transmit two GNSS signals with different satellite frequencies. Phones confirmed to contain dual frequency receivers include Google Pixel 4a, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and roughly all those with Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G chipset high-end.

Navarro says that “the combination of Galileo’s dual-band smartphone receivers and Android’s support for recording raw GNSS data” work together to raise the possibility of how much data can only be collected from people using their smartphones.

The use of home technology by outside participants for scientific exploration continues to grow as everyday devices include more processing power and better detection capability.

In addition to the famous project IF YOU and at similar attempts such as Folding @ Homethere are other methods that have included NASA asking the public to use their phones to take pictures of clouds or trees, and science apps like iNaturalist that document animal behavior during a solar eclipse or monitor different animal species.

How to use the Camaliot app

Below is a short and very quick guide on how you can start using the Camaliot app on your Android phone after downloading it from the Google Play Store, the guide will also be available on the Camaliot website, but for convenience, here it is:

Select “start logging” and place your phone in an area with a clear sky view to start logging data After measuring to your liking, select “Stop Recording” Then, upload your session to the server and repeat the process over time to collect more data. You can also delete locally stored log files in this step. In addition to being able to view your measurements against others accumulated over time, you can also see a ranking that shows the recording sessions performed by other participants. Finally, the information collected for the study will be available on a separate portal.

For registered users, the password, username, email address and number of measurements will be stored in the Camaliot databasebut they will not be used in publications and post-study productsaccording to Camaliot’s privacy policy.

Specifically, Camaliot states that the need for extended personal data is for scientific and environmental monitoring purposes and that its need to process the data is “necessary for the performance of a task carried out in the public interest, or for the conduct of this study. scientific. “

Registered attendees will also enter a pool for a chance to win prizes such as a dual-frequency Android phone and Amazon coupons, with the campaign running until June 30th.

