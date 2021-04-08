The Government rules out legislative reforms so that the autonomous communities can face the coronavirus pandemic as of May 10, when the current state of alarm will decline, unless a last minute decision is made. The first vice president, Carmen Calvo, defended yesterday that the autonomies already have sufficient “instruments” at their disposal to handle the coming situations. In addition, the Interterritorial Health Council – whose decisions are mandatory – must complement this set of regulations. “We have health legislation that allows us many responses in health emergencies, in pandemic emergencies … We must not modify or add anything to address May 10,” he insisted during a visit to Mérida.

One of these instruments would be Organic Law 3/1986, of April 14, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters, which in article 3 establishes that “in order to control communicable diseases, the health authority, in addition to carrying out general preventive actions, you may adopt the appropriate measures to control the sick, the people who are or have been in contact with them and the immediate environment, as well as those deemed necessary in the event of a communicable risk. ». In this and other regulations, several communities were supported to decree perimeter closures between September and October of last year, after the outbreak of the second wave of Covid. But the responses of the Courts of Justice to these measures limiting fundamental rights were uneven and it was precisely this that led the Government to resort again in December to the state of alarm with a scheme of “co-governance”.

The forcefulness with which Calvo now discards a legal alternative to the framework of constitutional exceptionality in which Spain has lived, uninterruptedly, for nine months, contrasts with what she herself raised in May last year, when she assured that the Executive would study modifications legal. A legal plan B that was agreed with Ciudadanos and Esquerra to obtain authorization from Congress to extend the state of alarm until the end of the de-escalation and that the reconstruction commission endorsed in July to face future outbreaks. But the State Bar considered that this legal reform was not convenient and that it could even be considered of doubtful constitutionality to use ordinary legislation to restrict fundamental rights, such as that of assembly.

Several communities reproach Pedro Sánchez for not informing them of his intentions



No consensus



The PP, on the contrary, considers that a specific and alternative legislation to the state of alarm is necessary. The popular ones have been demanding the reform of two old organic laws – that of Special Measures of Public Health and the one that regulates the contentious-administrative jurisdiction – to create a consistent legal umbrella with which the communities can adopt restrictive measures without judicial authorization. .