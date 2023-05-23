The head of the Juventus sports area: “The first impressions are negative”. On the transfer market: “Vlahovic is absolutely not for sale. We are building the future together with the coach, there are no doubts. The director? Speech postponed until the end of the season, it’s not long now”

“The appeal? It is a possibility but we must first read the reasons in the next few days”. This was stated by Francesco Calvo, head of the Juventus sports area, speaking to Dazn shortly before kick-off in Empoli and shortly after the sentence of 10 penalty points by the Federal Court of Appeal: “The first impressions are negative, we are not satisfied with the penalty. We expected the fact that we arrived in the pre-match but it is too early to comment now. We will issue a press release shortly” (here the text).

Budget and market — On the assessment of the season that can already be done now, Calvo said: “More than a balance we carry out a continuous analysis on the progress of the season, we do it to improve ourselves which is our goal: to fight for the victory. All the reasoning with the coach to improve for next season are to win”. On the rumors about Vlahovic’s future he commented: “The market rumors are uncontrollable, but Dusan is absolutely not for sale: in addition to being on the pitch every week, we see him training every day and we are satisfied with the commitment he puts in. Always in life we can do better, but we are satisfied, with him as with the other guys”. On the team’s reaction, he commented: “This has been a tough, complicated, unpredictable season, in which the great merit of having been in the fight until the end in the Europa League and in the championship belongs to the coach and the boys, who have shown to be great men in keeping attention high and fighting against everything and everyone”. See also The last preseason game that America had prior to CL2023

Coach and director — “Allegri said it and I said it in unsuspecting times: there is maximum trust in the coach, unconditional – answered Calvo when asked about the Juventus coach -. We are building the future together with Allegri, on this we cannot there are doubts. We are working with him and with Cherubini on the Juve of the future to return to victory, we still have three very important games to decide where we will play next year and this will have an effect on the transfer market we will do”. And on the arrival of a sports director, waiting for Giuntoli to free himself from Naples: “We all share the need for a sporting director, then we are making assessments together, we are building the future and we will postpone any discussion until the end of the season. it’s so close”.

May 22, 2023 (change May 22, 2023 | 21:47)

See also Why doesn't Carlos Vela go to the Mexican team? © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Calvo #satisfied #Unconditional #trust #Allegri #Vlahovic #sale