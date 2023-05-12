“Right now we are focused on the last three weeks to finish this season, we are planning the future together with our coach Massimiliano Allegri and our sporting director who is Federico Cherubini right now”. This was stated by Francesco Calvo, head of the Juventus sports area, speaking to the microphones of Rai a few minutes before the start of the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals with Sevilla.

Sports justice

On the open issues with sports justice, Calvo commented on Sky Sport: “As we are now used to, it is a vigil full of these dynamics, but we are focused on the match which is the most important thing. We have our opinions and our ideas, we have arguments to reaffirm our position and the lawyers will take care of the rest”. More specifically: “We’ve read a lot of early rulings in the newspapers but we’re focused on the pitch, we’re second in the league and in the semi-final of the Europa League. This is the first stage towards the final.” And about the timing? “It depends on the outcome of May 22, we know we can extend the time to the Guarantee College, but it depends on whether our opinions will be taken into consideration”.