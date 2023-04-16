“Frattesi? If we didn’t follow him, we wouldn’t be doing our job well…”: this is how Francesco Calvo, CFO of Juve, interviewed in the pre-match of Sassuolo-Juve. “I don’t find it correct to talk specifically about a Sassuolo player now. What I can say is what Carnevali said yesterday: he’s a very strong young man, ready for Serie A. And we wouldn’t work well if we didn’t follow all the young players. strong and Italian”.

But the umpteenth debut in the league of a young player from the Next Gen also aroused attention at Juve: “Barbieri is sixth this season, for a total of around 90 appearances. We looked at the statistics: in the 4 years of existence of the second team we have had 28 players play, for over 80 appearances. This year we have surpassed ourselves. It is one of our reasons for pride”.