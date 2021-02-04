The positions are so far apart that it seems difficult for the PSOE and United We Can to reach an agreement on the future ‘Law for real and effective equality of trans people’ designed by the Ministry of Equality directed by Irene Montero. Vice President Carmen Calvo, in charge of giving the green light to legislative texts for discussion in the Council of Ministers, pointed out this Thursday that her intention is to reach an agreement but questioned the “legal finesse” of the draft released by his government partner and made clear his opposition to the principle on which it gravitates.

«I am fundamentally concerned about the idea that gender can be chosen without more than mere will or desire, putting at risk the identity criteria of the rest of the 47 million Spaniards; that will have to have guarantees, will have to establish criteria», He said in an interview on the Ser de Catalunya network.

In this new confrontation between Calvo and Montero, the underlying issues are intermingled with the partisan struggle. On the one hand, the matter has long divided the feminist movement itself in Spain among those who believe that gender self-determination is a time bomb against the basic foundation of equality policies and those who argue that the ‘trans’ group is the most disadvantaged, that this progress cannot be halted for fear of abuse and that solutions can be found to prevent fraud. On the other hand, it is evident that PSOE and UP dispute a very relevant flag to the left.

Previous proposal



The spokesman for Podemos in Congress, Pablo Echenique, pointed this Thursday precisely in that last direction. Echenique recalled that in 2017 the PSOE defended in Congress an initiative that defended precisely that personal self-determination was the only requirement to prove sexual identity and that no medical or psychological reports were required. “It is surprising and leads us to wonder if this debate has more to do with United We can be in the Government and specifically in the Ministry of Equality,” he reproached.

«Arguments are being transferred to the public opinion enormously cruel and aggressive against a group – said the leader of the leftist formation – very vulnerable ».

Calvo, for his part, emphasized – as he did at the beginning of the legislature with another Montero law, that of ‘only yes is yes’ – on the need to articulate a text that has ‘quality’ and offers “legal security”. Along these lines, he presumed that the PSOE is the architect of many legislative advances on equality that were appealed by the right before the Constitutional Court and always emerged victorious.