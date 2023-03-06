The Juventus manager spoke a few minutes before the start of the match against Roma scheduled at the Stadio Olimpico

There Juventus he will take the field in a few minutes against Roma. The CEO of the Bianconeri Francesco Bald spoke presenting the match: “It’s certainly an important match, but not from inside or outside. We look at two tables: in one we are 9 points behind Roma, in the other 6 above. It is always important for us to win”.

On the renewal of Di Maria’s contract: “He is a technical leader of the team and of the dressing room. He is an important player and like all important players we want to keep him with us. We are working behind the scenes but we are quite confident.”

About Dybala: “He was an important player for Juve for 7 seasons, now he’s a Roma player and we don’t want to look back. Backlog of millions? As an Italian who has lived abroad for many years, I’m always surprised to read these reports which should be kept private The trials take place in the courts and we don’t add anything more”.

