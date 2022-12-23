First Vice President Nadia Calviño, with President Pedro Sánchez on December 21 in the Senate. Kiko Huesca (EFE)

Ignacio Manrique de Lara, husband of the First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, will not join National Heritage as a senior position. The public body that in turn depends on the Ministry of the Presidency was going to hire him as coordinator of marketing after passing an open selection process in which there were eight candidates. She has finally given up doing it, as she has advanced The world and has confirmed this diary. Manrique has communicated his decision to National Heritage in a letter in which he explains that he has decided to opt for other professional offers, according to the sources consulted.

The PP had been pressing the Government for several weeks and demanding explanations for the signing of the couple of the first vice president and head of the Executive’s Economy, understanding that it was a favorable treatment. The Government alleged that Manrique had passed an open selection process in which there were eight candidates and in which he unanimously obtained the best score and therefore the position. “After the authorization of the Public Function and following the procedure established for the selection of senior management positions, which guarantees transparency and competition, on September 21, Patrimonio Nacional launched the call to hire a coordinator of marketing of National Heritage”, said the Executive in his official explanation. The president of Patrimonio Nacional, Ana de la Cueva, former Secretary of State for the Economy under Calviño, has informed the Board of Directors of the public entity of Manrique’s decision and that according to the State Attorney’s Office it is now up to designate the next person who obtained the best score.

Sources familiar with the letter sent by Manrique to National Heritage report that he has appreciated the assessment he received from the commission, made up of five members, who according to his criteria gave him the highest score. In his letter, Manrique recalls that he has spent more than 25 years in senior management positions in the field of marketing, both in national and international firms, and that at all times what he wanted was to contribute to the institution’s project at the launch of the Gallery of the Royal Collections.

The Government already explained a few weeks ago that in the public call the applicants for the position were asked to present a Curriculum vitae duly justified and a report with a proposal of commercial strategy and marketing for the institution. The commission for evaluating the candidacies was made up of two members of National Heritage and three from other administration agencies (from the Ministry of Culture, the Reina Sofía Museum and the Ministry of Labor). “The commission agreed on evaluation criteria, prior to scoring the candidates. These commissions act autonomously, without any participation from outsiders. Eight nominations were submitted. Having carried out the analysis of all of them, Ignacio Manrique de Lara unanimously obtained the maximum score in each and every one of the merits established in the call, given his extensive experience in the field of commercial strategy and marketing digital”, affirmed the Executive. The salary that he would have received “is regulated by Royal Decree 451/2012, of March 5, below the average salary for this type of position in the private sector,” the Government said at the time.