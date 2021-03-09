The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero (i), and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño. JJ Guillén / EFE

After the political dust, it remains to adjust the technical fringes of the decree of aid to companies. Despite initial reluctance, the Government is clear that there will be non-reimbursable transfers for a couple of weeks, but the problem is how to articulate them. Since Spain joined the EU, there is no precedent for massive aid to companies. The plan remains unfinished because the system is not ready to control that the funds are used for the intended objectives: reducing debt and paying fixed expenses such as rent or supplies that are not covered by falling income. Its design brings the Administration upside down.

Since President Sánchez announced the plan of 11,000 million, two weeks ago, the Executive has decided that there will be direct aid: compensation to companies for falling income that, according to the aid scheme approved by Brussels to Spain, would be for those who they have lost 30% of their billing compared to the prepandemic period. The Government wants selective, conditional and highly targeted aid, with well-defined objectives. And he has run into the problem of how to control that they are actually used in the set goals: Economía wants the funds to be used to pay fixed costs. And that the rest is dedicated to reducing indebtedness, basically pending payments to suppliers. Having a system ready to verify it is a problem of great technical difficulty, and it has faced several ministries: some pretended that they were the autonomous communities they want to manage the funds; Others are in favor of the General State Administration – specifically, the Tax Agency – which is in control.

According to government sources, the creation of a control structure is what has caused the Treasury and Economy to delay the approval of the set of measures to relieve companies. Although other sources assure that in part a lot of time has been lost in the substantive discussions on how the plan should be executed. The decree must be ready next Friday because on Sunday the 14th the bankruptcy moratorium ends, an initiative that suspends the obligation to request the bankruptcy of those who have become insolvent. If it is not extended before the 14th, the Executive risks a wave of procedures without having distributed the aid and without having started the reform of the bankruptcy legislation to facilitate debt exemptions and restructuring.

“The delay is due to a purely technical issue. We must determine some of the elements that make up a decree-law that is complicated in the legal field and that we are submitting to various opinions, ”said the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, yesterday. However, the head of Education, Isabel Celaá, admitted on Monday on TVE that there have been substantive discrepancies, but that “in the end these differences will be synthesized in the decree.”

Beyond this debate, one of the fundamental questions that has caused the most friction is who distributes the aid: the State or the communities.

This Monday the balance was inclined to the fact that the State would directly deliver the subsidies as requested by Podemos and other ministries. That implied overloading the only body that has the size to manage something like this: the Tax Agency. The Treasury was reluctant to employ this institution. And yesterday afternoon the option that the autonomies process these resources gained weight again. They have a better knowledge of where the restrictions have been and a greater capillarity, justify sources from the Administration. Montero pointed in the same direction yesterday: “There will be a package of direct aid that we are working on in a co-governance model that we maintain with all the administrations.”

Three funds

The complete package will have three legs: a bank-managed ICO loan restructuring fund that will only ultimately end in write-offs. Another recapitalization of medium-sized companies to be orchestrated by Cofides, a company controlled by Industria. Which implies that Minister Reyes Maroto will thus have a tool to support companies. And the third fund will be that of direct aid.

The doubts of Vice President Nadia Calviño and Montero have delayed the plan. Calviño has been very aware of the G-30 report, led by Mario Draghi, which made it clear that once the initial phase of the crisis – with a shower of liquidity and guarantees – is over, the aid has to be well tuned, dedicated only to to viable businesses designed to reduce excess debt generated. In addition, Economía points out that in other countries there have been companies that have taken the money and lowered the blind: Calviño is concerned about moral hazard problems, despite the fact that the IMF and the ECB have been clear that the cost of shutting down companies now far outweighs saving zombie companies. With these premises the best way to land is discussed: “If the aid ends in companies that do not go back, it can always be said that it was misappropriated,” says a source from the Administration.