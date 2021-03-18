Nadia Calviño, economic vice president and minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, and Antonio Garamendi, president of CEOE, this Thursday. EFE

The Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, considers that the digital transformation of SMEs is one of the keys to achieving an economic recovery in the medium and long term in a “strong, sustained and sustainable” way. To do this, he said, what is needed quickly and exponentially scale in the instruments used for this purpose with actions from the State of “great importance” and through the territories.

According to Calviño, who presented this Thursday the launch of the collaboration agreement for the creation of 60 offices Accelerates SMEs in the network of Chambers of Commerce and Red.es, a public business entity attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, “if we do not achieve the transformation of SMEs, we will not achieve the digitization of the country.” The minister has reaffirmed that she is convinced that digitization can be the lever to promote the modernization and transformation of the economy and that in the long term allow the country to be more resilient and resistant to possible future crises or to climate change.

The vice president has indicated that the coronavirus crisis has caused the need to accelerate the digitization process of the productive fabric, something that is reflected in the recovery and transformation plan, which contemplates that a third of the investments are directed to the digitization of the economy, or the 5,000 million investment plan between 2021 and 2023 only for SMEs.

The objective of the signed agreement will be to promote the digital transformation of small and medium-sized companies, micro-SMEs, freelancers and entrepreneurs over the next two years. The agreement’s budget is 9.975 million euros, of which Red.es will contribute 4.635 million and the Chamber of Spain, 5.340 million. The program is co-financed with ERDF funds from the European Union within the framework of the Spanish Multi-regional Operational Program ERDF 2014-2020.

Specifically, the agreement, lasting 24 months, provides for the entry into operation of 35 offices during this year and another 25 in 2022. With the branch network Accelerates SMEs the aim is to achieve the greatest territorial coverage with at least one per province and, in the particular case of the islands, with three in the Balearic Islands and four in the Canary Islands. The regional distribution of the 60 offices is as follows: Andalusia: 10; Aragon: 3; Asturias: 2; Balearic Islands: 3; Canary Islands: 4; Cantabria: 1; Castilla-La Mancha: 4; Castile and León: 8; Catalonia: 5; Ceuta: 1; Community of Madrid: 1; Valencian Community: 5; Extremadura: 2; Galicia: 4; La Rioja: 1; Murcia: 2; Navarra: 1 and the Basque Country: 3.

As the main action of the agreement, attention and advice will be offered to companies in their digital transformation process through the offices AcceleraPyme. The offices will carry out awareness-raising actions such as the generation, dissemination and enhancement of content on the advantages of incorporating ICT in their business processes, the establishment of ICT demonstration centers for the incorporation of new technologies in companies. , training on digital technologies, as well as the provision of technological services and infrastructure, such as access to facilities where companies can learn about and experiment in the development of products for the design of possible competitive solutions for their businesses.

In the same way, the offices will offer advice and attention services for both the self-employed and SMEs (including newly created ones) in the resolution of doubts regarding their digital transformation processes, with the aim of facilitating access to the market for technological products, information on obtaining public and private financing, and fostering relationships between the different agents of the business ecosystem. Additionally, the agreement contemplates a series of horizontal actions, aimed at the coordination, preparation of materials and management of all actions.