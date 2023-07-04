Sumar’s campaign spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, defended this Monday at a press conference the proposal launched the day before by the leader of the candidacy, Yolanda Díaz, to create universal aid of 20,000 euros for training or entrepreneurship, which they would receive, a only once, the young people who each year reached the age of majority (although the money would be collected five years later: when they turned 23). In a last-minute interview on Telecinco, the second vice president of the Government herself has announced that the measure would affect some 490,000 young people this year and 484,000 in 2024. Sumar sources add that at the end of the legislature it would cover more than 2.4 million of people. The proposal, one of the star promises of the program of the new left-wing coalition, had been questioned this morning by the First Vice President of the Government, Nadia Calviño, who suggested that it is not in line with a “responsible” fiscal policy. Urtasun has claimed it, ensuring that it was already included in the document Spain 2050produced by La Moncloa and presented in style by President Pedro Sánchez in May 2021: “The question of universal inheritance was a measure included in the prospective project towards the year 2050. I don’t know if Mrs. Calviño had anything to do with it, but I imagine so,” said the United MEP. Can. Díaz has also been confident that in some time, the economic vice president will accept it, just like the increase in the minimum wage, the leader of Sumar has pointed out.

“Whoever proposes measures that consist of giving subsidies, aid, like this, without any type of restriction or level of income or a specific objective, has to explain how they would finance it, because in the coming years we have to continue with a responsible fiscal policy”, Nadia Calviño had said hours before on TVE, without going into the specific initiative. The president of the employers’ association, Antonio Garamendi, has demanded, along the same lines, that “certain proposals be made more seriously.” “They are exactly 9,000 million euros. 6,000 million is the budget of the Ministry of Education and Training for this year. And 3,000 million, if you look at the State accounts, is the Health budget. This measure means as much as the Ministry of Education and Health combined, ”he added. From Anticapitalistas, a political organization that was once part of Podemos, they have also criticized the measure, considering that it will encourage young people to compete. Its spokesman, Raúl Camargo, has affirmed that it is a proposal “typical of liberal currents that advocate ‘the culture of individual entrepreneurship’”.

“This unequal distribution of inheritances decisively affects equity among the young generations. A novel proposal to help prevent this phenomenon from worsening in the future is the possible creation of a universal public heritage; an economic endowment that all young people in the country would receive once they reached a certain age ”, read the La Moncloa document.

Sumar, which for now does not specify how many people it will affect each year, proposes this measure to reduce inequality between high-income families and low-income families and help young people in three different ways: job placement, business entrepreneurship or training. The coalition led by Yolanda Díaz details that the Public Administration would accompany the young beneficiary from the age of 18 to 23 to supervise compliance with the plan, and it would be at the end of that process, when the young person turned 23, when the payment would be formalized. . Urtasun has specified that in no case would it be retroactive, but that it would be a new right for young people who reach that age from the approval of the measure.

Sumar’s economic team justifies the amount of 20,000 euros in that it is “financially acceptable” and maintains that a lower amount would not be enough to influence the economic life of young people. The initiative would cost about 10,000 million euros per year for public coffers, with an impact of 0.8% of GDP, and would be financed through a new tax on large fortunes and with a general tax reform that makes the tax system “more progressive”, according to the proposal document. The burden would be “similar” to that of updating pensions to the CPI this year in Spain. In the text, the formation defends that it is a “realistic and acceptable” proposal and emphasizes that important economists such as Tony Atkinson or Thomas Piketty have been raising it for years.

Urtasun has not clarified in what year of the legislature the initiative could be launched, which, in any case, would have to be negotiated within that hypothetical coalition government with the PSOE.

The party led by Díaz has presented this Monday its campaign slogan for 23-J: “It’s for you.” “We want to make a campaign based on the people and their concerns, very focused on proposals. Not a referendum on any politician or [una campaña] self-focused on them”, explained the spokesperson. In the case of a new brand —the agreement between the 16 formations that make up the coalition was forged less than a month ago— that has yet to be announced, Sumar has designed a particularly “intense” campaign, with 19 displacements of Yolanda Díaz since Tuesday , according to party sources. The idea, they point out, is to cover practically the entire territory. The second vice-president of the Government will start on Thursday in A Coruña, her homeland, in a rally with the leader of Catalonia en Comú and former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, a “reference of municipalism”, and the closing of the campaign will take place in Madrid.

Díaz will celebrate two events with the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, in Navarra and Madrid (the Minister of Social Rights is number five in the candidacy for the capital), and many others with the majority of the leaders of the parties that are integrated into Add. No meeting of the vice president with the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, who was left off the lists, or with Pablo Iglesias is contemplated. Among the places that appear in the provisional program are Valencia, Seville, Cádiz, Zaragoza and other large provincial capitals. On Tuesday, the vice president will travel to Tenerife, where she will share the stage with the spokesman for Drago Canarias, Alberto Rodríguez, former number three of Podemos.

Regarding the polls published this Monday in different media, Urtasun has stated that “nothing is written on 23-J”. The June barometer of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and SER grants the coalition led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz 13% of the vote (35 seats, the same deputies that United We Can obtain in 2019) and places the formation in fourth position behind Vox, which would reach the 15%. The drop compared to the previous survey is partly due to the improvement of the PSOE, which would recover half of its former voters who chose Sumar in the previous study. “The left comes out to win and that is being noticed,” said the spokesman. Referring to other polls, he added that the data places Sumar “in third place and with the ability to get good results.” The 40dB studio. indicates that the bloc on the right would lose six deputies, going from the 174 of the previous barometer to 168, which, adding UPN and the Canary Islands Coalition —with whom the popular supporters have just agreed to govern together in the Canary Islands—, would be 170, six percent below the absolute majority. The one on the left would gather 146, that is, five more than in the previous poll, which the socialist party contributes to the bloc.

