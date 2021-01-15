The pact to renew the ERTE until May 31 remains unfinished. The negotiations have stalled because the employers ask for flexibility in the obligation of the companies that take advantage of these aid to maintain employment for six months. But this Friday they received a clear warning from the Third Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño: “No one doubts that public support to finance ERTEs cannot, ultimately, serve in subsequent dismissal processes.”

At this point, the negotiations to renew the extraordinary mechanism for the protection of employment that has been deployed in this crisis should have already been concluded according to the deadline that the protagonists of the conversations ―ministries of Labor and Social Security, CEOE, Cepyme, CC OO and UGT— had given each other. In fact, no more meetings of the negotiators are expected. And although there is no agreement, no one rules it out yet.

The latest offer that the Government has put on the table has satisfied the unions. The executives of both workers’ centrals are expected to give their approval next Tuesday. The same day the CEOE board of directors meets and here things are not so clear.

In the last meeting, sources present at the meeting point out that the negotiators liked the text that the government representatives had proposed. Several of their requests have been met, such as making the changes from one ERTE modality to another with much fewer procedures – which translates into lower costs for companies – automatically. They also like that in the broader and more protective variant of ERTE, a good part of the activities agreed in September and those that were added in December in the decree to support the hospitality industry are maintained, and that, in addition, others are added.

But the obligation for companies to maintain employment for six months after incorporating the first worker into ERTE has become a stumbling block. Social dialogue sources point out that this time the CEOE is not asking so much for its elimination – it was agreed in previous editions and the employers accepted it – but for more flexibility in its application.

And it is in this context that the warning from the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, has come. In the answer he has given to questions from journalists after the meeting with the social agents, he has not gone into detail, but he has made it clear that he does not like the dismissals in companies that have taken advantage of the ERTE.