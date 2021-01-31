The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño. EUROPA PRESS / O.CAÑAS.POOL / Europa Press

The first half of the year is still curvy. The Government is aware that there are still hard weeks and months to enter a phase of full and intense economic recovery. Everything will depend on the vaccines. And to face these efforts that remain, the Executive is already preparing new measures with which to try to avoid that in that period there are generalized problems of insolvencies that hinder the exit from the crisis. The sectors and employers, the Bank of Spain and financial institutions have put pressure. And the Government has taken a turn and is beginning to open up measures to alleviate excess debt.

The Executive analyzes formulas to address debt restructurings or figures such as participating loans. According to the governmental sources consulted, they are not closed and in any case they will be surgical and focused. The Treasury, the entities and the Bank of Spain collaborate by following up to assess the timeliness of the measures. The reform of the Bankruptcy Law will be certain in order to streamline the processes to quickly liquidate unviable companies and recover viable ones more easily. The transposition of a European directive will be used to achieve early and effective debt restructuring. These would include improving debt exemptions in the pre-bankruptcy period and speeding up the procedures for signing out-of-court payment agreements with deductions. In any case, the size and depth of the package remains to be seen.

The Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, on Friday said in Congress that in the coming weeks there will be measures to tackle solvency problems. “A fundamental element is to continue avoiding a structural impact on our economy. In other words, continue to act decisively on the productive fabric and employment, especially in the worst hit sectors, as we have done so far. We need to continue taking action in the coming weeks to prevent liquidity problems from turning into solvency problems for viable companies. We must continue to provide focused support to those sectors, companies and workers most affected. We have to ensure agile mechanisms for corporate restructuring, and we also have to regain our investment pulse, ”he declared.

There are still complicated days. In November the economy began to show bad signs. However, the reopening in December and the strength of activity in Madrid in that month provided sufficient respite for GDP to not fall. But now that December relaxation is being paid for with new restrictions that are already being reflected in the leading indicators. The latest figures for mobility, gasoline and cards point to a relapse. Recovery is delayed. “The data is mixed: relatively good in electricity and manufacturing; bad in mobility and consumption ”, explains Antonio Merino, Repsol’s chief economist.

However, the government has arguments to be a little more optimistic. Executive sources explain three factors to take into account: one, the strong rebound in the third quarter shows that the measures are working and that the economy is ready to resume activity as soon as the restrictions are lowered. Two, the approved restrictions are much less harsh than those of the large lockdown. And three, companies and workers have adapted and are able to operate with lower levels of mobility. Rafael Doménech, economist at BBVA, points out in the same vein: “Although it is a country with a different productive fabric, China is being able to recover levels with 20% less mobility.”

In addition, despite the delays in vaccines, some analysts point out that those over 65 infected by covid-19 are those who most occupy ICUs. So their vaccination could take away hospital pressure and significantly improve expectations long before herd immunity is achieved.

The reduction in family income has not been so strong thanks to ERTE. And it is foreseeable that there will be a strong pull in consumption fueled by accumulated savings at some point in the second half of the year. The government also expects the spending of European funds to boost the economy towards the end of the year. Even if they take time to arrive, these are already budgeted and will begin to be tendered as soon as they have the approval of Brussels. And as long as there are no changes in the behavior of the virus, as vaccination spreads, hospital pressure will improve and part of the economy may be released: commerce, hotels and tourism would stop hibernating and would be incorporated as they go. disappearing restrictions. Thus, although the recovery is delayed, in general the consensus among analysts is that towards the second half of the year all these elements should align to propitiate a strong rebound.

But in the meantime there are still many risks. Apart from the evolution of the pandemic and vaccination, there are still a few months in which important sectors will suffer. Despite the high liquidity of SMEs in deposits, the use of ICO loans has slowed down, which could be a sign that companies no longer want to borrow more to endure. And the strong recovery could be weighed down by bankruptcies, highly indebted companies that neither invest nor hire or the so-called hysteresis of the labor market, that is, that workers who have lost their jobs find it difficult to return.

The Bank of Spain study

To avoid all this, the Bank of Spain, the banking system and the sectors have been asking the Government for more aid, especially since Spain has given less direct support than in other euro countries. And Calviño had resisted until now so as not to end up with a bigger hole in the accounts. With an eye on the state of the entities, the Bank of Spain prepares a study so that the Government has parameters with which to decide which companies to help and how. And the banking employers are working on another similar work with the Oliver Wyman consultancy, in which they analyze which are the unviable, the viable ones with liquidity problems and the viable ones without financing difficulties but with excess debt. Meanwhile, the Executive begins to open up to measures after having defended that ERTE and ICOs were enough.

The European Commission has already relaxed the allowed framework of State aid: since January it has accepted that the reimbursable ones become direct up to 800,000 euros. And since October, companies with a business drop of at least 30% can be helped with up to 3 million euros in fixed costs.

The formula for participating loans

The Bank of Spain has repeatedly called for initiatives to strengthen companies’ own resources given the risk that some sectors end up with a trail of insolvencies and excess debt. In Spain, participating loans have always been the formula used to improve solvency with the lowest disbursement. These credits are paid based on the profit of the company. And they are the last to be repaid in the event of bankruptcy. So they represent an improvement in the capital and solvency of the company.

In France, a mechanism has been approved to develop these participative loans. And the Valencian Institute of Finance has done the same. Enisa and Cofides use them in the central administration, although without enough muscle. These credits are ideal for medium-sized ones, but not so for small ones. For the latter, only two channels meet the necessary capillarity: the Tax Agency and the banking system.