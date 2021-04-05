The Government is now opening the door to revise its growth forecasts for the economy downwards, as other national organizations such as the Bank of Spain and even international organizations such as the IMF have already done. It was the own Second Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and for Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, who admitted during an interview in RNE that there are factors that would “rather” lead to a downward revision of the Government’s economic forecasts for this anus.

It should be remembered that until now Calviño had always remained firm in the forecast that the Spanish economy would grow by 7% in this year 2021, despite the fact that other organizations estimated that at most GDP would reach 6% this year. But the vice president is now based on the bad employment data in this first quarter to forecast a worsening of growth in Spain. Thus, he advanced that the unemployment data for March, which will be known tomorrow, “have not been positive” for the labor market, although he stressed that this month “it went from less to more” with regard to Social Security affiliations and the reinstatement of workers in temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), which have once again lowered the 800,000 barrier, according to the latest data provided by Minister José Luis Escrivá.

In this sense, he spoke that March ends a “very hard” quarter due to the impact of the third wave of covid-19, which has been felt much more in the economy than the second wave, also due to greater restrictions to mobility. In addition, to this is added the effects of the storm Filomena, which did not help consumption, as the minister admitted. However, Calviño explained that “on the other side of the balance” there are other positive indicators, such as the world recovery and stimulus programs such as the one in the United States, which will have a favorable impact on Spain, especially in the second part of the year.

For this reason, he pointed out that all international organizations are integrating into their economic forecasts, “and the Spanish Government will have to do the same,” two fundamental factors: the evolution of the pandemic, in which positive news is already taking place in the countries more advanced vaccines, and the stimulus programs that are being approved in some countries, which will help boost international trade and help an open economy like the Spanish one.

“Where there is unanimity is in considering that Spain will be one of the economies that will grow the most in 2021 and that growth will be intense, especially in the second part of the year,” said Calviño, who avoided commenting on the first quarter of the year, although his Comrade Escrivá was the first member of the Government to recognize that the economy will fall again in this period, just as the Bank of Spain has predicted.

On the other hand, the vice president opened the door to extend the aid package to the self-employed and SMEs worth 11,000 million euros to new economic sectors and was willing to adjust the parameters of these aid during the parliamentary process or to give a greater margin of action for the autonomous communities, since they are the ones who know which economic sectors most need these funds.