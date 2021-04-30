An image of Palma de Mallorca, this January. CATI CLADERA / EFE

The regulation of rents has little place in the 112 pages of the National Reform Program that the second vice president, Nadia Calviño, has sent to the European Commission. Housing, unlike what happens with other reforms such as tax or labor, only occupies a few references in the text. None of them talk about the plans to regulate rental income, an issue that has generated controversy among government partners and about which it is only possible to find some veiled allusion, but none that talks about limiting income as demanded by United We Can in the government agreement.

When reviewing the main reforms of the Spanish plan, the text sent to Brussels refers to the “territorial structuring and social capital”. And there he points out that “the State Housing Law, which guarantees the right to decent housing, also incorporates changes for the rehabilitation and improvement of the housing stock.” But it focuses on the latter, recalling that within the 6.8 billion that the component dedicated to urban rehabilitation and regeneration will receive, 1,000 million euros will be allocated “to recover a public stock of social housing for rent, after a decade of reduction and privatization. ”. This program endowed with 1,000 million, whose design is aimed at promoting the construction of new social housing under the seal of energy efficiency, is precisely the only two allusions of the National Reform Program to housing policies. Although it adds little detail, it is said to have “the purpose of providing affordable housing to the youngest”.

Only in the part of the “contributions from trade union organizations”, the text indicates that these “indicate the need to strengthen public services, even more so after the Covid-19 crisis, as well as to apply measures that facilitate access to rent of housing ”. But one of those measures proposed by the unions only refers to “the expansion of the public park for social rent.” Obvious, therefore, the price limits, a matter in which the union organizations have placed themselves in positions closer to Podemos. Something similar happens with the “contributions of the third sector platform”, which he says “defends the promotion of rent and access to sustainable housing for the lowest incomes.”

No trace of income as requested by United We Can

The formation of Pablo Iglesias has opted to put a cap on incomes, so that those that are above must be lowered and those that are currently lower are frozen. The matter has been the subject of strong discrepancies within the Executive that have prevented the draft of the future law from being brought to Congress, something they had promised to do in February. In the discussion, the PSOE has offered to regulate the rent, which was a commitment made in the Government pact, through tax incentives to owners who rent at affordable prices. Podemos believes that this does not respect the spirit of the coalition agreement.

However, neither one proposal (price caps) nor the other (tax regulation) are mentioned in the roadmap sent to Brussels. This only talks about the expansion of the social rental park, an issue on which there is broad consensus, both in the Government and in the sector.

The document sent to Brussels does include all aspects of the labor and pension reform negotiated within the Executive for the recovery plan. It is true that in the drafting of the text itself, in relation to the labor reform, more space is given to those aspects in which the Second Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, has more interest, such as changes in hiring to limit temporality or active policies. Instead, it leaves less room for collective bargaining or outsourcing. The previously announced points of the pension reform are also included, such as increasing the effective retirement age or financing the inappropriate costs of Social Security with money from taxes and not from contributions.

It also appears, in the final annex that includes the measures approved during the coronavirus crisis, a list of the actions taken in the area of ​​housing. For example, the royal decrees through which the Executive has paralyzed some evictions, has forced to extend rental contracts for six months or has forced large owners to accept rent reductions or postponements. Also the line of credit endorsed by the ICO for tenants or the advance of the items that the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda delivered to the autonomous communities (which have the competences in housing) so that they could expand the plans to help tenants vulnerable or will strengthen public rental parks.