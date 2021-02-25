The economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, said this Thursday that the autonomous communities have communicated to the Ministry of Finance that they will allocate some 2,000 million euros to direct aid for SMEs and the self-employed. The amount corresponds to 25% of the 8,000 million that the Executive has agreed to transfer to them this year, from the European funds of the REACT-EU instrument, intended to strengthen the welfare state and reactivate the economy after the impact of the pandemic. “From the Government we have been ensuring that the autonomous communities have sufficient funding to meet their health and social needs, but also to give direct aid to companies in their territories.”, He stated.

Calviño thus leaves the debate on the need for the State to distribute direct aid to save companies in sectors such as tourism, hotels and restaurants, the most affected. In her appearance, at her own request, in the Congress-Senate joint commission for the European Union, the third vice president referred to the 11,000 million plan to reinforce the solvency of self-employed and SMEs dedicated to hospitality and tourism, announced this Wednesday by the president of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, to whom the Popular Party replied demanding a much greater deployment, of 50,000 million. Calviño remarked that they are still analyzing the measures to be taken, and said he hopes to present that package in March. Meanwhile, Economía works together with the Bank of Spain and the financial sector to identify where the problems of over-indebtedness lie in order to strengthen viable companies.

The economic vice president thus delegates, for now, to the regional executives the delivery of direct aid to avoid the bankruptcy of small businesses. The Treasury announced on December 28 that the communities would receive 10,000 million from the REACT-EU program, 8,000 of them in 2021, and the other 2,000 million in 2022. This money was planned to finance, above all, actions in the educational and health fields and social services, but the Government was flexible on its destination, and already then opened the door to be used in other issues that the autonomies “consider relevant for economic reactivation.” , as can now be direct aid, highly demanded by the hospitality sector.

The distribution of these funds among the communities was carried out following the same criteria that the European Union used to distribute them among the 27: population, GDP, and average unemployment rate. By leaving the decision to provide direct aid to the autonomies, it is possible that the self-employed and small companies in some communities will benefit more from the funds than those of others. Calviño highlighted the social dialogue with businessmen and unions on the use of European funds, as well as the massive response by communities, municipalities and the private sector to the call for expressions of interest to identify initiatives.

For the vice president, the 140,000 million that Spain is expected to receive from common debt until 2026 will mean “a qualitative leap comparable to the structural funds of the eighties and nineties.” And he estimated the private investment that they can mobilize at 500,000 million and the additional growth that the Spanish economy can achieve this year at more than 2% of GDP if the planned initiatives are deployed, focused on the ecological transition (37% of the total), digitization (33%) territorial cohesion and gender equality.

In the absence of all member states ratifying the European recovery fund in their respective national parliaments, the Minister of Economy insisted that since 1 January they have begun to deploy projects based on the General State Budgets and the decree law that streamlines the procedures to do so, a sample of the emergencies to put the funds to work as soon as possible.

Calviño defended that the Government has already mobilized 20% of GDP to face the pandemic, through guarantees, ERTE and benefits for the self-employed, among other measures. Without them, he estimates that the Spanish economy would have fallen by 25% and more than three million jobs would have been destroyed.