The second vice president of the Government, Nadia Calviño, the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, and the minister of Social Rights and Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, have promised their position before Felipe VI and on the Constitution, thus completing the restructuring of the Executive motivated by the departure of Pablo Iglesias, whose dismissal includes the BOE this Wednesday.

Under the watchful eye of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, who has served as the Kingdom’s chief notary at the ceremony held in Zarzuela, the two vice-presidents and the new minister have promised the position of a copy of the Magna Carta opened by articles 100, 101 and 102, belonging to the fourth title, referring to the Government and the Administration, and which establishes that the members of the Executive will be appointed by the King, always at the proposal of the President.

After the act, which has been held under the strict sanitary measures for covid-19, the traditional exchange of portfolios will proceed. At 11.30 a.m., the outgoing vice president will take over from Belarra and Díaz, although, in reality, the Labor Minister does not have to make any transfer because he will not occupy the second vice presidency, like him, if not the third, which was from Calviño.