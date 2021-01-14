The Third Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, said this Thursday before more than 200 international investors that the Executive is “committed” to make 2021 a year of “recovery and transformation”, with growth of 7 % without counting European funds and with fiscal consolidation. He has also confirmed that the labor reform will be agreed with the social agents and will be included, along with the pension and tax reforms, in the Investment and Reform Plan to be sent to Brussels “as soon as possible”.

This was stated during his speech at the 11th edition of the Spain Investors Day Forum, which brings together 46 listed companies and more than 200 international investors in Madrid telematically and in person, to whom he has informed that the main risks have been “mitigated” . Calviño has affirmed that progress is being made “in the right direction”, which “does not mean that the economic recovery will be easy, but the necessary tools are available to combat the crisis” of the covid.

In this way, it has indicated that the forecast is an inertial growth of 7%, without taking into account the Investment Plan and European funds, and to continue the path of job creation that has started in the third quarter of 2020, when 570,000 jobs were created. According to Calviño, the available data indicates that this “positive trend” continued during the last quarter of 2020, especially in the labor market. The minister stressed that Social Security affiliation has maintained an “upward trend” in October, November and December, workers in ERTE stabilized at around 750,000 despite the second wave and the affiliation of the self-employed “has recovered pre-pandemic registries ”.

Likewise, Calviño has asserted that the impact of the second wave “has not been as profound as in the first semester” and companies and the self-employed have demonstrated “strong resilience” since the restrictions were lifted. “Spain is rising stronger”, he emphasized, recalling that “GDP has fallen in all countries”, but that the “priority” is “to stimulate and boost the economy, creating new jobs.”

As priorities for the year 2021, he has cited controlling the pandemic, implementing the General State Budgets (PGE) for this year and finishing implementing the Recovery Plan, which represents an “opportunity” to modernize the country, for example with the Agenda Spain Digital 2025, and it is “good news” for investors.

In this sense, he has detailed that the Budgets already collect 27,000 million euros of the total of 140,000 million European funds that Spain will receive until 2026, of which some 72,000 million in transfers until 2023 and the rest in loans. The third vice president also wanted to launch a message of “commitment” to fiscal consolidation and explained that the Executive has made a “moderate” forecast, in parallel to a higher tax collection than expected. Despite the fact that “international capital continues to trust Spain,” he also stressed that it is necessary to continue reducing public debt, which will approach 120% of GDP.

Consensus pension reform

Calviño has focused a good part of his intervention on the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, whose axes go through digitization, ecological transition, gender equality and social and territorial cohesion, and which will involve investments of about 60,000 million up to 2023 to be financed with European funds, while mobilizing a “significant” volume of private investment, some 500,000 million euros, which will allow an increase in potential growth of 2% of GDP per year.

These investments will be rolled out alongside a “coherent” set of structural reforms, which has indicated that they range from education and vocational training to energy; from the labor market to pensions; from improving the business climate and better regulation of the tax reform to sustainable mobility; and the modernization of the public administration to bankruptcy regulations.

In this regard, he indicated, it is necessary to implement reforms of the labor market and pensions that “have the consensus of the social agents, and that ensure stability in the coming years”, and has confirmed that these will be included in the Reform and Investment Plan that will be sent “as soon as the legal process allows it” to Brussels, predictably in March as the second draft is already being worked on.

The third vice president has indicated that the structural reforms are aimed at increasing potential growth above 2%, as well as reducing structural unemployment, increasing productivity and moving towards a “more inclusive and sustainable” growth pattern from the point of view of economic and financial, environmental and social view.