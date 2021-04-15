After days of comings and goings on the subject of taxes, this Thursday the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, has been blunt: “This is not the time to raise taxes.” Calviño assures that the priority right now is to boost economic growth and job creationTherefore, this year they have not been raised either “as has been demonstrated in the General Budgets.” The Minister of Economic Affairs remarked that “in no way” are they talking about raising taxes “and less in the short term.”

With this he was referring to the statements of the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, about the creation of a group of experts on which to build the foundations of the “Future tax reform”. In an interview on Cadena Ser, Calviño explained that this group of experts “is not incompatible” with the fact that the socialist candidate for the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, assures that he is not going to raise taxes. In his opinion, the important thing is to “modernize” the Spanish tax system to make it more “solid and progressive.”

Of course, the vice president clarified that it is necessary to “start thinking” about green taxes, digital fees and how to increase Corporation Tax, as is already being done in other European countries and even in the United States.

On the other hand, the minister explained that the first part of the 140,000 million that correspond to Spain for Next Generation European funds will arrive in our country in the second half of the year. “Mechanisms must be well articulated for financing to arrive, we need to promote this public investment,” Calviño stressed during the interview.

In Spain they have acted “with speed” so that the European plan is deployed when before. “We hope that Brussels will approve it in June so that they will give us the first advance in the second semester,” said the vice president. He assured that we have the planned investments, the ministries executing the plan … so progress is being made for when the money arrives.

And asked about direct aid to companies (7,000 million euros), Calviño again opened the door to include more sectors affected by the pandemic that are not currently on the list of almost 100 areas included.