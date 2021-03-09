The Third Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño, this Tuesday in the Senate. Marshal / EFE

Government offensive to deny the discrepancies within the PSOE and between the Socialists and United We Can on the direct aid plan that has been going around in internal meetings for more than a month and has not yet materialized. The vice president, Nadia Calviño, and the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the main ones indicated by all sources as those who have most resisted approving these direct aid because they involve a significant disbursement of public money in a situation of already over-indebtedness, have strongly denied that the delay in the aid plan, which has been left for an extraordinary council on Friday, is due to those discrepancies. But Calviño, clearly annoyed by the leaks of the position of United We Can, which claims that 8,000 of the 11,000 million of the plan are direct aid, has charged against this group. “This is not some kind of quantity auction. This is not solved with a tweet or a two-page note. This is not a message lightly. It is a legal text that has to respond to the highest legal standards. We are finishing the technical adjustments ”, Calviño assured in the Senate to questions from journalists at a press conference called expressly to deny these discrepancies.

Precisely the position of Unidos Podemos where it explained that it claims those 8,000 million was reflected in a three-page document that was sent to the media, so it seems clear that Calviño was referring to that. The vice president has taken the opportunity to highlight the good economic prospects that the OECD has indicated today for Spain, but executive sources point out that this does not imply that the amounts of the fund provided for direct aid will be reduced, which according to these sources are already fixed although nobody wants to confirm them officially. “The reports on crashes do not correspond to reality. It is about direct aid reaching companies. We have a good forecast from the OECD, we are beginning to see the light but we still have a few hard weeks ahead, that is why we are making this additional package ”, insisted Calviño.

Montero has been the first to open that government offensive to try to refute discrepancies on direct aid that, on the other hand, have been made public several times in recent weeks in statements by ministers in different senses. Calviño and Montero clearly doubted the need for these measures and insisted for weeks that many had already been taken in recent months, since they include ERTE as direct aid to companies, something that European statistics do not do. . “It is due to a clearly and purely technical issue,” Montero insisted to justify the delay in the approval of the 11,000 million aid plan, initially scheduled for this Tuesday. The also Minister of Finance has rejected at all times that the delay is due to “pressure” or “difficulties of understanding” with her government partner, United We Can.

“In no case [el retraso] it is the product of the information that has been published by some media ”, he said at the press conference after the Council of Ministers. The truth is that the resistance of Calviño and Montero to accept the proposal of Podemos to allocate 8,000 million to non-reimbursable direct aid and other differences of criteria, according to several government sources, postponed a measure that the Government should have approved this Tuesday. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who had already advanced the amount of aid, about 11,000 million, set a date last night, next Friday, which will serve as an ultimatum for the different sensitivities of the Government to agree on the scheme of direct aid to Business.

“What we have read does not correspond to reality, I have not said that you are lying,” Montero insisted in response to a journalist’s question. “With this aid package, which we hope will be the definitive one (…), we try to avoid a closure or liquidation of companies due to a solvency problem, a debt problem,” he added without giving more details on how the 11,000 million euros will be distributed.

Economy and Finance have always been reluctant to give direct aid to the most affected companies, a position that clashes with that defended by United We Can and other socialist ministers. There are also differences about who will have to manage these transfers. While María Jesús Montero and Nadia Calviño support the participation of the autonomies, the purple formation defends that they be centralized to avoid comparative grievances between regions.

The Government announced the release of this additional fund of 11,000 million in the face of a crisis that is taking longer than expected and a recovery that is slow to take off despite the arrival of vaccines. Spanish GDP fell by 11% in 2020, and the long-awaited reactivation of the economy at the start of this year is not being so intense due to the outbreaks. Many sectors, especially those related to tourism and mobility, remain at half gas due to the general maintenance of sanitary restrictions, more or less severe depending on the community.

The new grants will be based on a scheme made up of three funds. The first of them will be aimed at recapitalizing medium-sized companies; the second, expected to be around 5,000 million, will be used to restructure ICO’s debts. The last, which is the one that has created tensions between government partners and has delayed the approval of the plan, will be for direct aid.

“The final touches are missing and you know that I am extremely cautious,” Montero has justified. “It seemed prudent for us to convene a Council of Ministers next Friday,” he added, and has ensured that in this way the new extension of the bankruptcy moratorium, which expires on the 14th, can also be approved in time.