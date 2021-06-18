Nadia Calviño, second vice president and minister of Economic Affairs, together with Javier Faus, president of the Círculo de Economía, this Friday in Barcelona. Albert Garcia / THE COUNTRY

The Second Vice President of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has opted this Friday to take “short-term” measures to alleviate the rise in the price of energy, which is reaching record highs due to the arrival of heat and the escalation in the prices of CO₂ emission rights. In a conference convened by the Círculo de Economía in Barcelona, ​​Calviño has not specified what the measures will be, although he plans to reduce VAT and the tax on electricity production, but he has admitted that the variation in the CO₂ market has been a surprise: “We foresaw it for quite a few years”.

Calviño understands the increase in CO₂ costs due to the assumption by the market that the process of decarbonization of the economy is serious and that these rights will become a “clear asset” for the companies. Without specifying, the Vice President of the Government has called to take short-term measures so that neither companies nor consumers are “harmed” by the evolution of prices and the change in the electricity bill is not modified, of which she has said that it is about “a structural reform to make the market more efficient.”

Before a large group of businessmen, his explanations have tried to be clear and he has regretted that prices are climbing to maximum. This despite the fact that, with the new rates, a 3% reduction in the bill was sought, since in 75% of the hours the price of electricity was reduced.

The Government is considering suspending the generation tax again, as it did in 2018 for six months, when there was an upward spiral in prices similar to the current one. The tribute was designed by the Government of Mariano Rajoy and came into force in 2012 as a formula to cover the tariff deficit. The argument was that customers would not see the tax affected, because it was charged with a 7% tax on electricity producers, but the reality is that it had direct effects on the bill, transferring 4% of the increase to the final price of the consumers.

On the other hand, Calviño has estimated significant growth in the economy during the current and next fiscal years, and has expressed his will that it is not just a “rebound”. He has defended the measures taken by the Government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which has made it possible to avoid “a catastrophic scenario.” “All the measures, all of them, allow us to face the recovery on a solid basis, having protected our productive fabric without causing structural damage. This very different response has not only occurred at the national level, but also at the European and global level ”, he stated.

Coming from Luxembourg, the vice president has shown optimism after the first issue of the European Union of 20,000 million euros to finance the reactivation plan and has welcomed the approval by the European Commission of the one presented by Spain.