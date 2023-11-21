With summaryCalvin Stengs was the big man on the Dutch side in the European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar. The winger scored three times against the football dwarf and was therefore allowed to take the match ball home after the match. “I’ll get some signatures on it or something, haha. It’s my first!”
Sports editorial
Latest update:
23:25
