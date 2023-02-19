Scottish producer and DJ Calvin Harris will offer a promising show in our capital, but the location of the event has changed. Here we tell you the details of the new facility enabled.

The famous DJ Calvin Harris is about to arrive in Peru to offer a concert on February 24 and many electronic music fans are counting the days to hear the best of their repertoire live. However, the producer of the event has issued a statement on its social networks that you should take into account if you have already purchased one or more of the tickets for the show: the National Stadium will no longer host the show by the Scottish artist.

Calvin Harris concert will be in San Marcos

The producer Masterlive Peru, organizer of the Calvin Harris concert in Lima, sent a message to those who purchased tickets for the well-known musician’s concert. It was reported that the event will be held at the UNMSM stadium and no longer at the José Díaz Coloso, as planned until February 18.

Calvin Harris moves concert to San Marcos. Photo: Masterlive Peru See also "The walking dead", final: did Rick Grimes appear? Series explains what happened to him

“Concert Update: The venue for this show has changed. Those who have already purchased their tickets will have their tickets transferred automatically and no further action is required. You will receive an email with the information about the new concert venue. out the event”, explains the publication.

Will they open more tickets for the Calvin Harris show?

Calvin Harris will move his long-awaited concert from the National Stadium to San Marcos. Despite this, this change will not affect in any way those who have purchased their tickets, since the date and the locations will continue to be maintained as planned from the beginning.

Calvin Harris will return to Lima after 12 years. Photo: Instagram/ Calvin Harris

With the new venue for the show, some might imagine that perhaps the capacity could be increased and, therefore, more tickets enabled. But the organizing company has not ruled on the matter. He has only indicated that the tickets purchased will be valid for the new venue.